Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 7, Lincoln North Star 0
Lincoln Southwest 2, Norfolk 0
Norris 8, Lincoln Northwest 0
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 1, Seward 0, 2OT
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bennington 1, Omaha Mercy 0
Blair 3, Omaha Concordia 1
Columbus at Kearney
Columbus Lakeview at Schuyler
Conestoga 6, Crete 0
Elkhorn South at Omaha Burke
Grand Island at Fremont
Gretna at Millard South
Hastings at Kearney Catholic
Millard North 10, Omaha North 0
Millard West 10, Omaha Bryan 0
Omaha Northwest at Aurora
Omaha Buena Vista at Omaha South
Omaha Duchesne 1, Platteview 0
Omaha Marian at Omaha Central
Omaha Skutt 6, Omaha Roncalli 1
Omaha Westside 2, Bellevue East 0
Omaha Westview at Bellevue East
Papillion-La Vista 10, Omaha Benson 0
Ralston 5, Plattsmouth 0
Torrington, Wyo. at Gering
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 1, Seward 0, 2OT: Eva Rylska got the game-winning goal for the Warriors in the second overtime.
Lincoln Southwest 2, Norfolk 0: The Silver Hawks scored both their goals in the second half.
Norris 8, Lincoln Northwest 0: The Titans had four different goal scorers in the first half, with Clare Macklin scoring twice.