A successful career as a soccer coach started simply enough for John Carlson.

He was a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the late 1980s when he saw a help-wanted advertisement in the student newspaper.

“My junior year I saw an ad in the Daily Nebraskan that just said, ‘Coach wanted at Pius X,’” Carlson said.

Carlson helped coach the Lincoln Pius X boys soccer team, which was still a club sport at the time. He was hooked. That was the start of 30 years of coaching high school soccer. It’s in Carlson's current job as the Omaha Skutt girls coach where he’s helped build a high school dynasty in the sport.

The state championship Skutt won this season was the eighth for the program, each since Carlson became head coach in 2000. For that, Carlson is the Journal Star co-coach of the year for girls sports, along with Lincoln Pius X girls basketball coach Ryan Psota.

Carlson is the first soccer coach to earn the girls coach of the year award, and just the second soccer coach overall, joining former Lincoln East boys coach Jeff Hoham.

Skutt’s eight state titles are second-most for girls soccer, trailing the 14 by Omaha Marian.

Skutt has been remarkably consistent under Carlson, reaching the state tournament during each of his 24 seasons. Skutt has played in the Class B state championship match 13 of the past 16 seasons. It has been more than 15 years since a graduating class of Skutt soccer players didn’t win at least one state title.

The SkyHawks also have won their conference tournament 16 straight seasons, and lost just one conference match since 2005.

Carlson has won 81% of his matches at Skutt, with a record of 317-73. Including previous stops at Mount Michael and Omaha Roncalli, his overall record as a high school coach is 372-118.

And Carlson is one of the people in Nebraska who remembers when high school soccer looked nothing like it does now. When Carlson played high school soccer at Omaha Central, it was still a club sport. It wasn’t until 1988 that soccer became an official NSAA sport.

“To see it now where we’re playing at Morrison Stadium (in Omaha) with the downtown backdrop at one of the best soccer-specific stadiums in the country, and then (the state finals are) on TV, it’s just been great to see how the game has grown here,” Carlson said.

In college, Carlson studied journalism, and after graduation, he was a business reporter at the Fremont Tribune newspaper. But after a short time, he went back to school so he could be a soccer coach and teacher.

He coached the Mount Michael boys team for three years, and then the Omaha Roncalli girls squad for three years. In 1997, during his second year at Roncalli, the team made it to the Class B championship match before losing against Omaha Duchesne 1-0.

“That was kind of my first taste of coaching a team that made it to a championship game,” Carlson said.

Current Skutt principal Rob Meyers started the Skutt girls team, and when he became athletic director he hired Carlson as girls soccer coach.

Carlson has also been a college head coach with the Nebraska Wesleyan men's team and College of Saint Mary women's program. He’s also worked in club soccer, both with a large organization in Elkhorn and smaller clubs in Omaha, where Carlson enjoys trying to provide opportunities for students in all areas of the city to play.

He enjoys the lifelong relationships he's had through coaching, such as seeing former players attend Skutt matches during the state tournament, and having players come back as assistant coaches.

Carlson says he’s been fortunate to get to coach athletes who have already played a lot of soccer before reaching high school, which isn’t the case for all Class B teams.

“I’m lucky to have talented players, and talented people,” he said. “I think athletic success ties a lot of times with academic success and vice versa. At the (team) banquet I can’t even tell you how many academic all-conference awards I handed out. It’s a group of players that every year are committed to academic and athletic excellence.”

About 45 players go out for soccer each season, and Carlson has never had to cut a player.

This season Skutt had a 20-1 record, with the only loss coming in a shootout against North Platte. Skutt beat Norris 2-1 in the Class B championship match.

Like all soccer coaches, Carlson had to regroup after the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.

“This was a difficult year for all of us,” Carlson said. “You couldn’t see each other like you wanted to. I kept in touch a lot through texts and emails, and I used the word 'special.' I thought this was going to be a special season. I’d say to my seniors, ‘Just know 2021 is going to be a special year.’ … I just thought we had all of the makings. When you have 13 seniors, and then we had four sets of sisters, so I knew it was really going to be a family atmosphere.”

Skutt benefited this season from having a deep roster of good players. When substitutes came into the match, they could still score goals, or stop them.

“They’re all competitors, so they all wanted to play 60 or 70 minutes a game, every one of them, one through 24,” Carlson said. “But they never sat on the end of the bench and complained. They accepted their roles and they accepted that they’re playing for something bigger, and at the end they were rewarded. It’s kind of giving me goosebumps talking about it.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

