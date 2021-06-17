Future Husker Sarah Weber is the state's Gatorade girls soccer player of the year

Sarah Weber, a senior at Gretna who will join the Nebraska soccer team next month, has been named the state's Gatorade player of the year for girls soccer.

Weber helped the team to a 21-1 record and the Class A state championship this past season. She scored 48 goals and had 29 assists during her senior campaign. Weber earned first-team all-state honors on two occasions and finished her prep career with 100 goals and 49 assists.

Off the field, Weber maintained a 4.0 GPA while volunteering locally at Least of My Brethren and participating in many community service initiatives.

