Future Husker Sarah Weber is the state's Gatorade girls soccer player of the year
topical

  • Updated
  • 0
Millard North vs. Gretna, 5.18

Gretna's Sarah Weber (24) takes a shot on goal in the first half against Millard North during the Class A girls soccer state championship May 18 at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Sarah Weber, a senior at Gretna who will join the Nebraska soccer team next month, has been named the state's Gatorade player of the year for girls soccer.

Weber helped the team to a 21-1 record and the Class A state championship this past season. She scored 48 goals and had 29 assists during her senior campaign. Weber earned first-team all-state honors on two occasions and finished her prep career with 100 goals and 49 assists.

Off the field, Weber maintained a 4.0 GPA while volunteering locally at Least of My Brethren and participating in many community service initiatives.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

