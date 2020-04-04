Fueled by Cheez-Its and Gatorade, Crete soccer team finds another way to keep competitive edge

The Crete boys soccer team would love to be outside right now having a fun kickaround, getting ready for its next match and simply enjoying each other’s company.
Thanks to the spread of COVID-19, that reality is no longer possible for the Cardinals, so they’re turning to the next best thing — video game soccer.
Crete assistant coach Jorge Paredes has been hosting FIFA video game matches for years, but when he saw professional soccer teams playing and broadcasting FIFA online, he wanted to bring that experience to his team.
“I decided to do that because it was fun when we did it before and now there are tools where you can play online and stream it online,” Paredes said.
Originally, Paredes wanted to create a virtual season of sorts for Crete. He contacted the coaches from each school scheduled to play Crete, trying to set up a FIFA match on the day the game was intended to be played.
That plan quickly became difficult as some coaches didn’t respond and couldn’t find players willing to play, or the plans simply fell through. However, a few schools began reaching out to Paredes to set up games, and Crete has faced the likes of Omaha South, Lincoln North Star and Papillion-La Vista South recently.
The governor's edict Wednesday night effectively sealed the fate of the season, which brings emotional and logistical issues to the table.
Beatrice and Schuyler are two schools on the upcoming schedule for Crete, and the competition between individual players and schools alike is important to Paredes.
“I just thought it was something to keep the guys’ competitive edge there and give them something positive with all the negativity out there,” he said.
Crete schedules its games for 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, and all games are broadcast live on its Twitch account (twitch.tv/cretefc/). If the game is played on Xbox, then Omar Yanes and Giovanni Castaneda handle the streaming aspect. If it’s on PlayStation, Travis Sweeney and Josue Lopez are in charge.
Either way, it’s provided an opportunity for the whole Crete soccer community to get involved. Castaneda’s brother, Eric, created overlay graphics for the stream, and the chat section of the Twitch streams have featured many pro-Crete voices.
It’s been a welcome distraction for the Cardinals, whose season was officially canceled by the NSAA on Thursday.
“We’re always playing together on the field, so it’s hard seeing our season get canceled,” Sweeney said.
Even if they can’t be together in person, the Crete players can still enjoy each other’s presence online. Fueled by the likes of Cheez-Its and Gatorade, the Cardinals plan to keep playing FIFA through the end of the scheduled soccer season, but they might branch out to Rocket League, a soccer video game involving cars, in the future.
Not only have the Crete players enjoyed meeting students from other schools, the FIFA matches have provided them with some social, competitive fun to look forward to.
“It’s better off to just be playing (FIFA) matches and following what the government says so we can do our part in stopping the spread of this disease right now,” Yanes said.
