Fueled by Cheez-Its and Gatorade, Crete soccer team finds another way to keep competitive edge

“I just thought it was something to keep the guys’ competitive edge there and give them something positive with all the negativity out there,” he said.

Crete schedules its games for 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, and all games are broadcast live on its Twitch account (twitch.tv/cretefc/). If the game is played on Xbox, then Omar Yanes and Giovanni Castaneda handle the streaming aspect. If it’s on PlayStation, Travis Sweeney and Josue Lopez are in charge.

Either way, it’s provided an opportunity for the whole Crete soccer community to get involved. Castaneda’s brother, Eric, created overlay graphics for the stream, and the chat section of the Twitch streams have featured many pro-Crete voices.

It’s been a welcome distraction for the Cardinals, whose season was officially canceled by the NSAA on Thursday.

“We’re always playing together on the field, so it’s hard seeing our season get canceled,” Sweeney said.

Even if they can’t be together in person, the Crete players can still enjoy each other’s presence online. Fueled by the likes of Cheez-Its and Gatorade, the Cardinals plan to keep playing FIFA through the end of the scheduled soccer season, but they might branch out to Rocket League, a soccer video game involving cars, in the future.