Fuelberth, Class A No. 3 Hawks make most of opportunities to knock off Class B No. 1 Skutt

OMAHA — Lincoln Southwest coach Derek Scheich knew Thursday night would be a battle, but also an an opportunity for his Silver Hawks to show what they could do.

"That was the word we kept using prior to the match tonight," he said. "Opportunity."

The Class A No. 3 Silver Hawk boys soccer team capitalized on its opportunity, knocking off Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt 1-0 in a shootout to keep its undefeated season alive on a rainy night at Omaha Skutt High School.

The Silver Hawks did it behind Nolan Fuelberth’s three shootout saves and Carter Novosad finishing to the bottom right corner to seal the shootout advantage at 3-1.

"I was confident going in and our players could make it," Fuelberth said. "We had been practicing penalties since the beginning of the season, so I was confident."

The SkyHawks (6-1) had an opportunity in the first minute when Aiden Trumm got behind the Silver Hawk defense, muscled off a defender and found the back of the net. The referee, though, brought it back for a foul on Trumm, who received a yellow card.

Omaha Skutt controlled most of the first frame but could not break through. It had a few opportunities off set pieces, but Fuelberth held strong in net, making four saves.