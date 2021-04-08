Fuelberth, Class A No. 3 Hawks make most of opportunities to knock off Class B No. 1 Skutt

OMAHA — Lincoln Southwest coach Derek Scheich knew Thursday night would be a battle, but also an an opportunity for his Silver Hawks to show what they could do.
"That was the word we kept using prior to the match tonight," he said. "Opportunity."
The Class A No. 3 Silver Hawk boys soccer team capitalized on its opportunity, knocking off Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt 1-0 in a shootout to keep its undefeated season alive on a rainy night at Omaha Skutt High School.
The Silver Hawks did it behind Nolan Fuelberth’s three shootout saves and Carter Novosad finishing to the bottom right corner to seal the shootout advantage at 3-1.
"I was confident going in and our players could make it," Fuelberth said. "We had been practicing penalties since the beginning of the season, so I was confident."
The SkyHawks (6-1) had an opportunity in the first minute when Aiden Trumm got behind the Silver Hawk defense, muscled off a defender and found the back of the net. The referee, though, brought it back for a foul on Trumm, who received a yellow card.
Omaha Skutt controlled most of the first frame but could not break through. It had a few opportunities off set pieces, but Fuelberth held strong in net, making four saves.
“We decided that we wanted to drop in and see how Skutt looked and go from there,” Fuelberth said. “Then at the end of the first half and the start of the second half we were able to keep everything at bay.”
Ramzy Hamouda opened the second half on a strong note for the Silver Hawks, controlling the ball nicely before firing a shot just a few inches wide of the left post. Southwest kept the pace going but struggled to put its offense together in the final third.
With seven minutes remaining, Silver Hawk Brayden Kramer found himself in a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper, but Zach Weis stepped out of his net and made the save.
The two teams stood their ground to end regulation and continued through the first overtime.
Fuelberth stepped up in the shootout, stopping the three of the four shots. The senior goalkeeper finished the night with six saves, coming through when his team needed him most.
Scheich knows this was only a test for his team moving forward. With the Silver Hawks (8-0) undefeated and having big aspirations moving into the second half of the season, this was a gauge on where they stand.
“I told the guys before the match that if you make it to state, this is how every team is going to be,” he said. “So this was a great test for us with high stakes, with pressure and something on the line.”
Lincoln Southwest will travel to play Kearney on Saturday, and Omaha Skutt will play Omaha Roncalli on Monday.