Former Silver Hawk soccer standout to take over for Ageton at Lincoln Southeast

Lincoln Southeast announced Tuesday the hiring of former Southwest standout Liz Sundberg as girls soccer coach.
She takes over for Jim Ageton, who resigned earlier this month to spend more time with his family.
Sundberg comes to Southeast after spending seven years as an assistant and reserve coach at Lincoln Southwest. She was a four-year letter-winner and an all-stater with the Silver Hawks and graduated in 2011 before playing at Nebraska for one season.
She also has helped coach at the club level, including Elite Girls Academy-Lincoln.
"I'm excited and humbled to continue my coaching career at Lincoln Southeast and be a part o the rich history and athletic excellence they have established," Sundberg said in a statement. "I feel privileged to have learned from excellent coaches throughout my playing and coaching career, and I'm looking forward to helping young women maximize their growth in the classroom and on the field."
Ageton took over as Southeast's junior varsity coach in 2008. He was named the school's boys varsity coach in 2010 and then took over the girls varsity program in 2014.
Ageton finished 109-63 as varsity coach, leading the Southeast girls to four state tournament appearances and numerous Heartland Athletic Conference championships.
"The most important stat, in 13 seasons, I've coached somewhere north of 200 different kids," Ageton said in a release. "That's 200 chances to make the world better."
