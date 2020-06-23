Former Silver Hawk soccer standout to take over for Ageton at Lincoln Southeast

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Southeast announced Tuesday the hiring of former Southwest standout Liz Sundberg as girls soccer coach.

She takes over for Jim Ageton, who resigned earlier this month to spend more time with his family.

Sundberg comes to Southeast after spending seven years as an assistant and reserve coach at Lincoln Southwest. She was a four-year letter-winner and an all-stater with the Silver Hawks and graduated in 2011 before playing at Nebraska for one season.

She also has helped coach at the club level, including Elite Girls Academy-Lincoln.

"I'm excited and humbled to continue my coaching career at Lincoln Southeast and be a part o the rich history and athletic excellence they have established," Sundberg said in a statement. "I feel privileged to have learned from excellent coaches throughout my playing and coaching career, and I'm looking forward to helping young women maximize their growth in the classroom and on the field."

Ageton took over as Southeast's junior varsity coach in 2008. He was named the school's boys varsity coach in 2010 and then took over the girls varsity program in 2014.