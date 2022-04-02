Former Nebraska football player Sandro DeAngelis now enjoys building soccer teams at Millard North

The Millard North boys soccer coach has name recognition that not all young high school soccer coaches have.

For Sandro DeAngelis, it comes with the territory here as a former Nebraska football player.

DeAngelis was a kicker for the Huskers from 2000 to ’04. In 2004, his 45 points (four field goals and 33 extra points) were second-most on the team behind Cory Ross.

Now DeAngelis spends his time pacing the sideline at high school soccer matches, and he’s very engaged with his players and animated while doing so.

On Saturday he was at Seacrest Field, where Millard North beat No. 9 Lincoln East 1-0 in overtime.

The Mustangs improved to 3-3, with two of the losses coming against ranked teams.

DeAngelis is in his fourth year as head coach, and was an assistant for a few years before that. He’s a science teacher at Millard North.

DeAngelis had NFL tryouts with the Falcons and Cowboys, but settled into a successful career in the Canadian Football League. His last season was with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2013. He won a Grey Cup with Calgary in 2008.

But when his playing days were over, he headed to his wife’s hometown.

“After I played in the Canadian Football League for nine years I retired, and I’ve been coaching and teaching in Omaha,” DeAngelis said. “Soccer was always a huge love of mine. I get to work with some of the most incredible kids and families at Millard North, and I’m just thrilled to do this.”

DeAngelis is from Niagara Falls, Ontario. In high school, he played football and soccer just across the border in Buffalo, New York.

He also played with the Canadian junior national soccer team.

“I come from an Italian immigrant family, so soccer is in your blood,” DeAngelis said. “When I got to coaching, I like soccer because it allows me to have more of a relationship with my guys. I got 24 guys that is my squad, where with football there is 100 guys.”

DeAngelis previously coached high school football, and still works with some high school kickers in the area.

But he loves building a soccer team.

“They come to me as goofy looking freshman and I get to watch them grow into young men,” DeAngelis said.

For DeAngelis, the day coach Frank Solich offered him a scholarship to play football at Nebraska was one of the best days of his life.

“For me, the highlight at Nebraska was obviously the (2001) Rose Bowl,” DeAngelis said. “That was pretty spectacular. We lost to a Miami team who was a who’s who of the National Football League. And then my first big-time start against Notre Dame was pretty spectacular when we beat Notre Dame and 'College GameDay' was here.”

For the Mustangs on Saturday, Asim Adhikary scored the game-winner in the 91st minute with a great shot from about 20 yards through the goal box and into the far corner of the net. He’s a senior non-starter.

“He’s only got another 1½ months of soccer left for the rest of his life, so hopefully that’s a moment that he’ll remember forever,” DeAngelis said.

It was a “huge” win for Millard North.

“Any time you beat Lincoln East, that’s a heck of a program,” DeAngelis said. “I feel like we didn’t bury the chances that we had during the game. But at the end of the day the kids fought, and I think the right outcome ended up happening. I think we had 15 shots on goal, we just couldn’t put it in the back of the net.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.