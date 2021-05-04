Former goalie Kleinbeck draws on past intel to net Waverly's subdistrict-clinching goal

BEATRICE — Jacob Kleinbeck has some insider intel on being a soccer goalie, and now he uses that information as a player for the Waverly boys team to try and beat the opposing goalie for a score.
Kleinbeck played goalie for most of his life before making a switch to a field player position this season.
On Tuesday, he used some of the experience as a goalie to help him score the goal that gave Waverly a 1-0 win against Crete in the B-5 subdistrict championship match at Beatrice High School.
Waverly advances to the district final round on Saturday. The pairings will be announced Friday.
On the winning score, Waverly defender Austin Neddenriep took a long shot. The Crete goalie couldn’t make the save, the ball hitting the crossbar and bouncing back in front of the goal, where Kleinbeck was there to head it in for the goal.
“I grew up playing goalie, so I know how hectic it can be in the box, whenever you’d fumble a ball,” Kleinbeck said. “I knew that shot was going long, so I decided to crash and it bounced off the crossbar, and I just knew we had to finish on that one.”
Waverly was opportunistic, both on the winning goal and in the tournament. Top-seeded and No. 6-ranked Beatrice got upset by Crete in the semifinals, so Waverly was able to take advantage and win the subdistrict to assure it would extend its season. Waverly (11-6) probably would have advanced to the district final based on its wild-card point standings.
Waverly won two games by the score of 1-0 in the tournament, also beating Norris.
Waverly coach Mike Ziola was fired up right after the final buzzer, slapping hands and hugging the players and assistant coaches.
“Waverly soccer has kind of just been a side burner, and I’m happy these kids get the recognition they deserve,” Ziola said. “They put in as much work as every team (at Waverly). We have a culture that starts with our weight room and (strength coach Anthony Harms) and our kids do that, and our kids are a part of all of that just as much as football and basketball and volleyball. They deserve this and I’m so happy for them.”
With one more win, Waverly will make it to the state tournament for the first time since 2010. The Vikings last made the district final round in 2018.
The winning goal was the fourth goal of the season for Kleinbeck.
“I’m going from stopping balls to scoring goals,” Kleinbeck said. “It’s definitely new, but I’m enjoying it.”
Kleinbeck playing in the field gave Waverly the best chance to be successful this season, Ziola said.
“That’s what you have to do in high school soccer is figure out a way to get all your talent on the field,” Ziola said. “He made a huge sacrifice for us and the fact that he scored, that he’s so deserving for what he sacrificed for the team this year.’”
Sophomore Ian Moorhead was the winning goalie.
The play of Waverly center back Brendan Graff is a big reason why the Vikings got two shutouts to win the tourney, Ziola said.
“(Graff) keeps that entire group organized, and that’s where a shutout comes from,” Ziola said. “I never blame the goalie for giving up a goal. I always believe it starts in front of that with our center back.”
