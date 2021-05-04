Former goalie Kleinbeck draws on past intel to net Waverly's subdistrict-clinching goal

Waverly won two games by the score of 1-0 in the tournament, also beating Norris.

Waverly coach Mike Ziola was fired up right after the final buzzer, slapping hands and hugging the players and assistant coaches.

“Waverly soccer has kind of just been a side burner, and I’m happy these kids get the recognition they deserve,” Ziola said. “They put in as much work as every team (at Waverly). We have a culture that starts with our weight room and (strength coach Anthony Harms) and our kids do that, and our kids are a part of all of that just as much as football and basketball and volleyball. They deserve this and I’m so happy for them.”

With one more win, Waverly will make it to the state tournament for the first time since 2010. The Vikings last made the district final round in 2018.

The winning goal was the fourth goal of the season for Kleinbeck.

“I’m going from stopping balls to scoring goals,” Kleinbeck said. “It’s definitely new, but I’m enjoying it.”

Kleinbeck playing in the field gave Waverly the best chance to be successful this season, Ziola said.