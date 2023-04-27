Lincoln Southwest will enter the postseason as the No. 1 overall seed in Class A boys soccer.

The Nebraska School Activities Association released the seeding and brackets for the Class A districts Thursday. The tournaments begin Saturday.

With a 12-2 record, Southwest was just ahead of Gretna (11-3) for the top overall seed based on regular season wild-card points.

There are seven No. 1 district seeds that will host: Southwest, Gretna, Omaha South, Millard South, Creighton Prep, Papillion-La Vista South and Lincoln Southeast.

The seven district champions, along with one wild-card qualifier, will advance to the state tournament.

In the A-1 district hosted by Southwest, Lincoln East is the No. 2 seed. Southwest has already beaten East twice this season.

The A-2 district is interesting because the district championship could be the same matchup as the Class A state championship match last year (Gretna beat Omaha Westside).

Three Lincoln teams earned the right to host Class A girls districts as No. 1 seeds — Southwest, East and Lincoln Pius X. The other hosts are Gretna, Omaha Marian, Omaha Westside and Millard West.

In Class B, the postseason will begin with subdistrict tournaments. After that, the eight district winners and eight qualifiers advance to the district final round May 6. The Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central girls are the No. 3 seed in the challenging B-4 subdistrict at Omaha Skutt.

