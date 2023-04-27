The A-2 district is interesting because the district championship could be the same matchup as the Class A state championship match last year (Gretna beat Omaha Westside).
Three Lincoln teams earned the right to host Class A girls districts as No. 1 seeds — Southwest, East and Lincoln Pius X. The other hosts are Gretna, Omaha Marian, Omaha Westside and Millard West.
In Class B, the postseason will begin with subdistrict tournaments. After that, the eight district winners and eight qualifiers advance to the district final round May 6. The Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central girls are the No. 3 seed in the challenging B-4 subdistrict at Omaha Skutt.
