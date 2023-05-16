Brent Wagner has worked at the Journal Star for 19 years, including 11 years covering the Nebraska volleyball program. His other beats include Nebraska women’s basketball, high school cross country and high school soccer.
Comments: Gretna won the state championship match 5-2 against Lincoln Southwest to become the first team in 20 years to win three consecutive state titles in the highly competitive Class A division. In its 20th season, Lincoln Southwest made the state championship match for the first time, a big accomplishment. The Silver Hawks became just the 11th program to appear in a Class A girls state final. Papillion-La Vista, Bellevue West and Millard North weren't ranked to begin the season but finish in the top 10. First-year program Omaha Westview had a solid first season, finishing 7-11.
Comments: Omaha Skutt won the state championship with a 1-0 victory against Norris in a shootout. That makes three consecutive state titles for the SkyHawks — and 10 overall. Norris had a 16-match winning streak before losing its final match. Northwest was undefeated before losing in the district final 1-0 against Omaha Gross. Omaha Mercy and Gross are the teams in the final rankings that weren’t preseason ranked. Omaha Duchesne was the only Class B team to beat Skutt this season. Gretna East opens this fall and could quickly join Omaha Skutt and Norris as one of the top Class B teams.
Photos: Two girls soccer teams are crowned state champions
Brent Wagner has worked at the Journal Star for 19 years, including 11 years covering the Nebraska volleyball program. His other beats include Nebraska women’s basketball, high school cross country and high school soccer.