With another exciting season of girls soccer in the books, here is the final set of ratings.

CLASS A GIRLS; Pvs.

1. Gretna (21-0); 1

2. Lincoln Southwest (16-3); 3

3. Lincoln East (15-3); 2

4. Omaha Westside (13-6); 5

5. Omaha Marian (15-4); 4

6. Millard West (11-5); 6

7. Papillion-La Vista (11-6); -

8. Lincoln Pius X (11-6); 7

9. Millard North (9-6); 8

10. Bellevue West (11-6); 10

Comments: Gretna won the state championship match 5-2 against Lincoln Southwest to become the first team in 20 years to win three consecutive state titles in the highly competitive Class A division. In its 20th season, Lincoln Southwest made the state championship match for the first time, a big accomplishment. The Silver Hawks became just the 11th program to appear in a Class A girls state final. Papillion-La Vista, Bellevue West and Millard North weren't ranked to begin the season but finish in the top 10. First-year program Omaha Westview had a solid first season, finishing 7-11.

CLASS B GIRLS; Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (15-4); 2

2. Norris (18-2); 1

3. Omaha Duchesne (15-4); 3

4. Omaha Mercy (14-8); 8

5. Northwest (16-1); 4

6. Scotus Central Catholic (15-3); 5

7. Bennington (13-6); 7

8. Elkhorn North (11-7); 6

9. Gross Catholic (8-7); -

10. Omaha Concordia (10-7); 10

Comments: Omaha Skutt won the state championship with a 1-0 victory against Norris in a shootout. That makes three consecutive state titles for the SkyHawks — and 10 overall. Norris had a 16-match winning streak before losing its final match. Northwest was undefeated before losing in the district final 1-0 against Omaha Gross. Omaha Mercy and Gross are the teams in the final rankings that weren’t preseason ranked. Omaha Duchesne was the only Class B team to beat Skutt this season. Gretna East opens this fall and could quickly join Omaha Skutt and Norris as one of the top Class B teams.

Photos: Two girls soccer teams are crowned state champions