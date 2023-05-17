With another exciting season of boys soccer in the books, here is the final set of ratings.

CLASS A BOYS; Pvs.

1. Creighton Prep (14-6); 4

2. Gretna (15-4); 1

3. Papillion-LV South (15-6); 6

4. Lincoln Southwest (14-4); 2

5. Omaha South (13-4); 5

6. Columbus (10-5); -

7. Millard South (13-4); 3

8. Lincoln Southeast (13-4); 10

9. Omaha Bryan (12-5); 7

10. Lincoln East (9-8); -

Comments: Creighton Prep won the state championship with a 2-1 victory against Gretna – an impressive result for the Juniors Jays considering all of the offensive firepower for the Dragons. Creighton Prep had several injuries – and a 2-5 record – early in the season, but ended the season with 10 wins in a row for its 10th state title. Creighton Prep made the state tournament for the 15th consecutive season. For comparison, Gretna’s state tourney streak is six and Lincoln Southwest’s is five. Southwest was the wild-card qualifier after losing against Lincoln East in the district championship. Class A was really competitive this season — every team had at least four losses. Columbus upset Millard South in the district final to reach state for the first time since 2019.

CLASS B BOYS; Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (19-1); 2

2. Bennington (19-1); 1

3. Schuyler (15-3); 5

4. Lexington (16-4); 4

5. South Sioux City (14-4); 3

6. Scotus Central Catholic (13-5); 6

7. Elkhorn North (11-7); 7

8. Conestoga (13-5); -

9. Norris (10-6); 9

10. Crete (11-7); 10

Comments: Omaha Skutt won the state championship with a 3-1 victory against Bennington. That makes Skutt the first boys team in NSAA state soccer tournament history to win four state titles in a row. In those four years combined, the Skyhawks’ record is 72-9. This season, Bennington was the only team to beat Omaha Skutt – a 5-2 result about four weeks before they played in the state championship match. Conestoga upset Norris in a shootout in the district final to make the state tournament for the first time in 21 years – and then the team got a parade that included a fire truck on the day of its state tournament match. Half of the final top 10 wasn’t ranked in Week 1 of the season – Schuyler, South Sioux City, Conestoga, Norris and Crete.