East girls still deciding on a goalie, but goals are no problem as Spartans score six to beat Southeast

The consensus is that the Lincoln East girls soccer team has a squad that is going to be able to score a lot of goals this season.
That was the case again Tuesday when the Class A third-ranked Spartans beat Lincoln Southeast 6-1 at Beechner Athletic Complex.
To begin the season, the Spartans have scored 12, four, four and six goals.
“I think we’ll be a high-scoring team,” Lincoln East coach Emily Mathews said.
“We’ve been able to put the ball in the back of the net a lot, so that’s good to see,” said senior midfielder Haley Peterson.
East is 4-0, including wins against a city rival (Southeast) and one of the traditionally strong teams from Omaha (No. 9 Omaha Westside).
Lincoln Southwest and East are off to the best start of the city girls teams — Southwest is 5-0 — and the anticipation is building for when the two teams play next Wednesday.
Peterson is thrilled to be back playing high school soccer after last season was canceled due to COVID-19.
“We were going to be really good last year,” she said.
East needed just one minute, 25 seconds to score. Jess Chartier intercepted a Southeast pass in the penalty box and drilled a shot to the far post.
By halftime, the lead was 3-0 after goals by Tula Waite and Beth Guevara.
In the second half, Briley Hill scored, Waite added her second goal of the match and Annie Mulder scored on a free kick. Peterson had two assists.
East’s lead was 5-0 when Southeast (4-1) got its first goal, by Rachel Warrick.
Sophomore Kayma Carpenter leads East with eight goals this season.
Strong team play has led to the Spartans’ scoring outbursts, Peterson said.
“I think we’re really connecting well as a team and playing passes to feet and through balls,” she said.
East was aggressive with its play near the goal, which led to several of its scores.
“I think we have a lot of talent and we set ourselves in great situations to get a lot of opportunities on goal,” Mathews said.
For now East is rotating between two goalies. Susie Bovaird got the win against Omaha Westside last week. Summer Wolfe was the winning goalkeeper on Tuesday.
“It’s a fight every single game and practice for that starting spot,” Mathews said.
