East girls still deciding on a goalie, but goals are no problem as Spartans score six to beat Southeast

The consensus is that the Lincoln East girls soccer team has a squad that is going to be able to score a lot of goals this season.

That was the case again Tuesday when the Class A third-ranked Spartans beat Lincoln Southeast 6-1 at Beechner Athletic Complex.

To begin the season, the Spartans have scored 12, four, four and six goals.

“I think we’ll be a high-scoring team,” Lincoln East coach Emily Mathews said.

“We’ve been able to put the ball in the back of the net a lot, so that’s good to see,” said senior midfielder Haley Peterson.

East is 4-0, including wins against a city rival (Southeast) and one of the traditionally strong teams from Omaha (No. 9 Omaha Westside).

Lincoln Southwest and East are off to the best start of the city girls teams — Southwest is 5-0 — and the anticipation is building for when the two teams play next Wednesday.

Peterson is thrilled to be back playing high school soccer after last season was canceled due to COVID-19.

“We were going to be really good last year,” she said.