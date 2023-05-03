The penalty shootout to decide the A-1 District boys soccer match quickly turned into an all-hands-on-deck affair Wednesday night.

His roster card growing thin, Lincoln East coach Colin Smitsek turned to his backup goalkeeper with a simple question: "Are you confident?"

Colin Nehe nodded, and moments later he was on the Seacrest Field turf with an objective of scoring a goal instead of stopping one.

Nehe's shot found the back of the net, and East downed Class A No. 2 Lincoln Southwest 10-9 to secure a spot in the state tournament.

It was East's other goalie, Brayden Bouwens, who got the Spartans to that stage in the first place. Bouwens came up with a save on a Southwest breakaway late in the second overtime. He also stopped the Silver Hawks' 10th penalty kick, setting the stage for Nehe.

"Bouwens is one of those players that is not overly, he doesn't have a big ego," Smitsek said. "The mantra for him, between him and I, is he's the best goalkeeper in the state.

"That breakaway save could have easily gone the other way."

Nehe wasn't the Spartans' only penalty kick hero. A recent addition to the varsity roster, Noah Schroder, made the team's ninth penalty kick in his first appearance.

"A freshman in that moment, to have that composure and go and do it is phenomenal," Smitsek added.

East's Aidan Nachi's goal on a corner kick tied the match in the 72nd minute.

Corner kick opportunity…GOAL Spartans!! 1-1, under 7 left in 2H pic.twitter.com/PgKx85tVWI — EastHighSpartans (@EastSpartans) May 3, 2023

Lincoln Southeast 2, Omaha Bryan 1, OT: Immanuel Wayoro scored in nine minute of overtime at Seacrest Field to win the A-7 District final. The Knights scored first on Tyson Klein's first-half goal, but the Bears scored the equalizer with less than five minutes remaining in the second half.