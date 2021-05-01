District soccer glance: Treats at Culver's follow as Lincoln High girls upset No. 4 Papio

When you pick up the program's biggest win in recent memory, you make time to celebrate.

For the Lincoln High girls soccer team, that meant making an extra stop in Papillion on Saturday.

"We stopped at Culver's on the way home," coach Shelly Fargo said. "That was not on the agenda, but how can you say no when the girls win their first district game in I don't know how long?"

The biggest treat came earlier when the Links upset No. 4 Papillion-La Vista 1-0 in a shootout in the opening round of the A-7 district tournament.

The fourth-seeded Links (7-9) had a 4-3 edge in the shootout, which included two stops by senior goalkeeper Mackenzie Smith against the top-seeded Monarchs (9-7).

"I'm in shock about how athletic our keeper is," Fargo said. "She reads the ball so well. I knew once we got into a shootout, we were going to win our game."

Makinley Thomas, Emeri Kinnison, Lesli Donis and Taylor Kruse scored in the shootout, with Kruse's netter clinching the win.

"This was one of our preseason goals, was to win our first-round match at districts," Fargo said. "To achieve one of the goals that (was) set nine weeks ago, I'm just at a loss for words. There were definitely some happy tears shed.