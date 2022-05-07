District soccer glance: Sullivan and lockdown defense send Norris girls back to state

Kennedy Sullivan helped Norris punch another ticket to state, scoring two goals to lead No. 1 Norris to a 6-0 win against Hastings in the B-2 girls district soccer final Saturday in Firth.

For Sullivan, it was goal Nos. 24 and 25 for the season, which ranks fifth in Class B.

"She's a great player and is really talented," Norris coach Arnold Talero said. "She takes advantage of a lot of opportunities and is a very smart player soccerwise."

Reese Borer, Grace Kohler, Clare Macklin and Jaidy Suarez scored a goal apiece, while Sophie Talero recorded a game-high two assists. The win marks the Titans' 14th straight victory and the seventh straight clean sheet for senior goalkeeper Isabella Kester, who has only allowed three goals this season.

"Even though we have scored a lot of goals this season, we claim to be a defensive team," Talero said. "Our backline of Payton Wilkinson, Grace Kohler and Hayden Baker communicate and play well together. We move the ball well and play behind each other. Credit to them for how responsible they are and how they always back each other up."

Norris reached the state semifinals last year.

B-4 boys: Karim Castillo Leos and Jason Escamilla each scored a goal in the first half to lead Scottsbluff to a 2-0 home win against Norris, helping the Bearcats punch their first ticket to state in 12 years.

Leos scored the first goal unassisted at the 8:32 mark. Escamilla scored his sixth goal of the season at 20:16 on an assist by Leos.

Norris' season ends at 9-10.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0