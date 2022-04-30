District soccer glance: Silver Hawk girls how support for player's mother, then nets shutout win

Kennadi Williams scored twice for her fourth multi-goal performance of the season for Class A No. 4 Lincoln Southwest in 4-0 win against Omaha Burke in an A-4 girls soccer semifinal Saturday at Seacrest Field.

Charley Kort, Mallory Arehart and Aniya Seymore also scored for the Silver Hawks.

It was also an emotional game for Southwest, as the Silver Hawk players and coaches wore pink socks to show support for a player's mother's battle with breast cancer.

"We had unified effort today as we had a situation where we came together to battle for a teammate and her mother," Southwest coach Thomas Nettleton said. "Through all that we played really well. We had great leadership and were able to take care of our chances early on to build momentum. "

The Silver Hawks advance to take on Papillion-La Vista South in the district championship as the Titans have had one of the toughest schedules in Class A.

"It will be every bit of a championship feel," Nettleton said.

Lincoln East 3, Lincoln Northeast 0: Tula Waite had a goal and an assist to lead the Class A No. 5 Spartans at Seacrest Field in the A-5 semifinal.

"I'm just continually impressed with this team on their physical and mental preparation for every match," East coach Emily Mathews said.

Kayma Carpenter and Josie Spann each added a goal for the Spartans, while Keely Yager added an assist. Lincoln Northeast finishes the season 4-10.

Lincoln East hosts Columbus, a 1-0 winner over Omaha Central, Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Seacrest in the district final.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity for another district final win. Columbus is a really strong, physical team and is really well-coached," Mathews added.

Susie Bovaird picked up the clean sheet for East.

Lincoln North Star 2, Grand Island 0: Saylor Babcock broke the scoreless tie early in the second half in the A-1 district semis, and Taylor Boltz iced the game with nearly five minutes remaining on a penalty kick for North Star.

"I think the girls showed how they could play and what it takes to win," Navigator head coach Ed Meitzen said. "The first 15 minutes really showed how we could attack."

North Star moves on to face top-seed Omaha Marian in the district semifinals on Monday.

"We are going to have to play similar to what we did today," Meitzen said. "If we want to get past Marian we'll have to play great defensively and force them into mistakes that usually doesn't happen."

Millard West 9, Lincoln High 0: Callie Kirchner scored three goals and Madison Rhodes added two scores to lead the Wildcats to a win in an A-7 semifinal. Kylie Krusemark, Abby Hutteger and Alyssa French also scored for Class A No. 6 Millard West. The Links' season ends at 6-10.

BOYS SOCCER

Lincoln Southwest 4, Bellevue West 0: Southwest coach Derek Scheich liked his team's effort in the first half but wasn't pleased it didn't translate into goals Saturday.

Then, in the final 40 minutes, it started to click for Southwest in an A-4 semifinal game after Henry Spethman scored an Olimpico goal from a corner kick — and the Silver Hawks poured on three more after that at Seacrest Field.

"I wasn't too pleased," Scheich said of the Silver Hawks' lack of goal-scoring in the first half. "Message was just ... if you guys can finish we will pull away here. Our finish was very subpar. At halftime, I was happy with the play but not with the finishing."

Mudathir Amon added a pair of Silver Hawk goals along with a Tanner Novosad tally in the second half.

"(We) kept pushing and kept having faith in one another," Scheich said. "Very mature performance in the second half."

Elkhorn South 3, Lincoln Pius X 1, OT: Pius X's Caleb Swanson tied the game 1-1 in the 19th minute of the second half on an assist from Morgan Armagost in the A-2 district semifinal. The Storm netted two overtime goals to end the Thunderbolts' season at 8-7.

Waverly 1, Conestoga 0: Kemper Reed scored a second-half marker to lift Class B No. 4 Waverly in the B-3 subdistrict semifinals at Waverly. Carson Brentlinger assisted on Reed's goal. Ian Morehead made four saves in his shutout performance for the Vikings.

