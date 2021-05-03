District soccer glance: Rhodes scores twice in Southwest shutout

Eli Rhodes scored twice in the first half and Braden Lackey added another first-half goal to lead Class A No. 2 Lincoln Southwest to a 5-0 win against Lincoln North Star in an A-1 boys district soccer match Monday at Seacrest Field.

Brayden Kramer and Ramzy Hamouda also scored for the Silver Hawks (15-0), who will host the district final at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at Seacrest Field.

Nolan Fuelberth had a shutout in goal, making six saves.

North Star, which defeated Omaha Benson in Saturday's opening round, ends its season at 2-14.

A-2 at Omaha South: After a scoreless first half, Class A No. 1 Omaha South scored eight goals after the intermission to defeat Lincoln Northeast 8-0. Kevin Becceril finished with a hat trick to lead the Packers. Edwin Cisneros also grabbed two goals.

B-5 at Beatrice: A goal from Junior Rafael Tercero with 8 minutes remaining was the difference for Crete in a 1-0 upset of No. 6 Beatrice. Edwin Jacinto Tercero assisted on the goal.

"We really needed to win in order to keep our season alive and tonight was a step for that," Crete coach Derek Spence said. "We are really happy that we can keep playing soccer."