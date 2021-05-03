District soccer glance: Rhodes scores twice in Southwest shutout

Eli Rhodes scored twice in the first half and Braden Lackey added another first-half goal to lead Class A No. 2 Lincoln Southwest to a 5-0 win against Lincoln North Star in an A-1 boys district soccer match Monday at Seacrest Field.
Brayden Kramer and Ramzy Hamouda also scored for the Silver Hawks (15-0), who will host the district final at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at Seacrest Field.
Nolan Fuelberth had a shutout in goal, making six saves.
North Star, which defeated Omaha Benson in Saturday's opening round, ends its season at 2-14.
A-2 at Omaha South: After a scoreless first half, Class A No. 1 Omaha South scored eight goals after the intermission to defeat Lincoln Northeast 8-0. Kevin Becceril finished with a hat trick to lead the Packers. Edwin Cisneros also grabbed two goals.
B-5 at Beatrice: A goal from Junior Rafael Tercero with 8 minutes remaining was the difference for Crete in a 1-0 upset of No. 6 Beatrice. Edwin Jacinto Tercero assisted on the goal.
"We really needed to win in order to keep our season alive and tonight was a step for that," Crete coach Derek Spence said. "We are really happy that we can keep playing soccer."
Waverly notched a 1-0 win over Norris in the other semifinal. Carson Brentlinger scored in the first 10 minutes off an assist from Anthony Ruelas.
Despite the first-half goal, neither team created many opportunities. The Vikings had chances in the second half but could not convert, but they held the Titans out.
B-6 at Columbus: Columbus Scotus hit the back of the net six times in the first half en route to a 10-0 win against Seward.
GIRLS SOCCER
A-1 at Seacrest Field: Class A No. 1 Lincoln Southwest did not need to make a single save Monday in a 10-0 victory over Omaha Benson. The Silver Hawks were backed by three goals from Midland soccer commit Karli Scott.
Riley Wells and McKenna Rathbun added two goals apiece for the Silver Hawks.
Kennadi Williams, Kayla Hassler and Avery Bowman each added a scoring tally for the 15-0 Silver Hawks, who will play Millard West in the district final.
A-3 at Seacrest Field: Briley Hill led No. 3 Lincoln East with a goal in each half, including the lone score of the first half in the Spartans' 6-0 win against Grand Island. East added insurance with five goals in the second half.
Kayma Carpenter scored twice, and Haley Peterson and Madysin Frost also found the back of the net. Susie Bovaird provided the clean sheet in net.
East will host Elkhorn South in the district championship after the Storm defeated Millard South 3-1 Monday.
B-4 at Omaha Skutt: No. 10 Elkhorn North survived 3-2 in a shootout against Waverly.
Riley Wilson tied the game 2-2 with 9 minutes, 20 seconds remaining in regulation and provided the go-ahead goal in penalty kicks to put Elkhorn North.
Waverly missed two penalty kicks over the cross bar, and the Wolves' Ava Speis clinched it with the final shootout goal.
Leah Rasmussen and Maddie Dutton scored for the Vikings.
B-6 at Norris: Senior Molly Ramsey scored four goals, all in the first half, as No. 3 Norris rolled into the subdistrict final with a 10-0 win over Seward. Kayleigh Miller and Katelyn Neumann scored the final two goals to end the match.
No. 5 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central prevailed in the other subdistrict final after a 6-1 victory over Beatrice. The Warriors' Jamison Wahl had two goals and two assists, while Addi Ernstmeyer did it all for the Warriors. Ernstmeyer added a goal and an assist, while making two saves in net before being replaced by Aleyna Cuttlers between the post.
Lauren Stull, Shanae Bergt and Sierra Springer also scored for the Warriors.