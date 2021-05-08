District soccer glance: Ramsey strikes twice, Norris girls top Conestoga in district final

Molly Ramsey scored two goals to lead second-seeded Norris to a 6-0 win against 15th-seed Conestoga in the B-2 district final on Saturday in Firth.

Class B No. 3 Norris advances to state for the first time in 11 years and will play Lexington in the first round Friday at 10 a.m. at Creighton's Morrison Stadium in Omaha.

Sophia Talero, Hannah Schroeder, Kayleigh Miller and Kennedy Sullivan also scored for the Titans.

“We did a good job of moving the ball around and taking care of the opportunities when they presented themselves,” said Norris coach Arnold Talero. “I was very pleased with how the girls played.”

Norris is the only undefeated team in Class B girls at 18-0.

“The season has been extraordinary,” Talero said. “The girls have done something that no other Norris team has done before (going undefeated in the regular season).”

BOYS SOCCER

B-1 at Omaha Skutt: Five different players scored for No. 1 Omaha Skutt, including two goals from senior Caleb Vos, to lead the SkyHawks to a 6-0 district championship win over Crete. Andrew Davidson, Kyle Hansen, Aiden Trumm and Dylan Toth also scored goals for Skutt.