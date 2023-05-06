The Norris Titans girls soccer team is going to the state tournament for a third consecutive season and don’t look to stop anytime soon.

Kennedy Sullivan and Clare Macklin combined for six goals and two assists, with three goals and an assist each to lead No. 1 Norris past No. 7 Lexington Saturday in Firth.

The Titans jumped to a commanding 6-0 halftime lead.

Ella Klein, Olive Wasser, Kayleigh Miller and Grace Kohler added scores for Norris, while Kohler led the Titan offense with two assists.

Ashley Gruber and Izedora Tidball combined for the clean sheet in the Titan net.

B-2 at Omaha Skutt: No. 2 Omaha Skutt jumped to a 4-0 lead that led to an eventual 6-0 taking over Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central. Tess Behrens scored twice to lead the SkyHawks. Lincoln Lutheran/RC seniors end with four appearances in district finals, two trips to the state tournament and one state semifinal appearance.

Boys

B-3 at South Sioux City: Eban Avalos scored the lone goal for the No. 3 Cardinals while Christian Barajas provided five saves and a clean sheet against No. 10 Crete Saturday. The lone goal came on Avalo’s penalty kick in the 10th minute of the game.

B-4 at Lexington: Two goals from Alexander Perez-Tunay helped No. 3 Lexington advance to the state tournament with a 4-1 victory over No. 8 Waverly. Antonio Moro and Davis Garcia added goals for the Minutemen. The Vikings trailed Lexington 2-1 at the half after Charlie Johnson provided Waverly’s lone goal.