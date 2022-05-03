District soccer glance: Macklin scores twice as Norris girls oust Lutheran/RC

Clare Macklin scored two goals including one in the final minutes to lead Norris to a decisive 3-0 win over Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central in the B-6 sub-district final Tuesday at Norris.

The Class B No. 1 Titans struggled against the Warriors before Grace Kohler found the back of the net in the 40th minute right before halftime.

Lutheran kept the deficit at one for most of the second half, but Macklin made her presence known in the 70th minute with her first goal, then added her second in the final few minutes. Norris improves to 16-1 and will host a district final.

BOYS SOCCER

Waverly 2, Nebraska City 0: A late free-kick goal from Devin Moore clinched the B-3 sub-district final for the No. 4 Vikings.

It was Moore's second goal of the season, coming with eight minutes remaining.

Carson Brentlinger gave Waverly the lead, finding the back of the net with four minutes remaining in the first half on an assist from Jonny Martin.

