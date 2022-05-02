District soccer glance: Lincoln Southeast rises to 'mental' challenge in overtime win vs. North Star

Class A No. 9 Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln North Star battled through the cold, rainy elements on Monday night, and the Knights came away with a 3-2 overtime win in the A-7 boys soccer district semifinal at Seacrest Field.

Southeast jumped to a 2-0 lead early behind goals from Malachi Masten scored on a free-kick, and Henry Moberly converted from the penalty spot.

The Navigators equalized on a pair of goals by Angel Arellanes right before the end of regulation.

Henry Moberly found Will Petersen for the game-winning goal in the extra period to advance.

"This was more than just a soccer game," Southeast coach Michael Rozsa said. "It took not just physical strength, but a lot of mental, too. Not just for us, but North Star, too."

Southeast advances to play at top-seeded Omaha Bryan, while North Star's season ends at 4-10.

"I am extremely proud of the boys tonight," Navigator coach Joel Bergt said. "I am proud they went out and earned their respect. I can't say enough good things about them."

Millard North 3, Lincoln High 1: Three second-half goals, including two from Brayden Wright, fueled the Mustangs at home in the A-1 semifinal.

Jameson Harris scored the other goal for Millard North. Nathan Liu, Cam Wright and Josh McFadden each provided an assist.

Riek Bol had the lone goal on a Jesse Cruse assist for the Links, who end their season at 9-6.

Millard South 2, Lincoln Northeast 0: Simon McClannan broke the deadlock with five minutes to play to lead the No. 8 Patriots in the A-5 semifinal.

Tomas Sanabria sealed the game a few minutes later. Zach McClanathan assisted on both goals.

The Rockets' season ends at 6-7.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lincoln Southeast 10, Omaha Bryan 0: Corynne Olsen scored four times in the first four minutes of the match to boost the No. 4 Knights to an A-3 semifinal win over the Bears at Seacrest Field.

"We talked about coming out strong and leaving no room for doubt," Southeast coach Liz Kremer said. "We were go, go, go and (Olsen) was ready to finish."

By the 11-minute mark, Southeast had a 7-0 lead. Rachel Warrick had a pair of goals and assists, too, while Tayah Ryan, Sam Searcey, Eliana Wayoro and Sidney Wettlaufer each had one.

The Knights host North Platte in the district final at a time to be announced.

Lincoln Pius X 4, Bellevue West 1: The Class A No. 9 Thunderbolts scored early and often en route to an A-7 semifinal win over the Thunderbirds at Aldrich Field. Abby Vacek got things going for Pius X with a goal just two minutes into the match.

Bellevue West answered eight minutes later but didn't find the back of the net in the following 70 minutes. Abby Vacek added her second goal in the 38th minute and Kate Vacek scored in the 43rd minute for a hot start in the second half. Genevieve Sovereign scored Pius X's final goal in the 78th minute.

Cathi Pham earned the win in goal as the Bolts move on to face Millard West in the district final Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Omaha Marian 6, Lincoln North Star 0: Six different players scored in the win for the No. 2 Crusaders in the A-2 semifinals.

Hannah Tate, Bella DeGeorge and Zamera Issaka each found the net in the first half for Marian. Emma Prososki, Anna Bragg and Alayna Hauser each scored in the second.

The Navigators finished their season 1-12.

Norris 6, Seward 0: In a B-6 semifinal, Grace Kohler and Ella Klein each had hat tricks for the top-ranked Titans, who will play Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central in Tuesday's subdistrict final.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0