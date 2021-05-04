District soccer glance: Husker recruit Weber ties Class A scoring record as Gretna rolls past LNE

The Gretna girls soccer team continued its offensive fireworks in a 10-0 win against Lincoln Northeast in the A-2 district semifinals Tuesday at Gretna High School.

Sarah Weber tied the Class A scoring record in a season with four goals, the last her 43rd of the year. Weber tied Kalan Malone's (Omaha Duchesne) mark set in 1992.

Weber added three assists and Ava Makovicka tallied three goals and two assists for Gretna.

The Rockets finish at 4-12.

BOYS SOCCER

B-7 at Northwest: Senior Parker Janky provided the game-winning goal on an assist from Najib Oritz in the 23rd minute in No. 5 Northwest's 1-0 victory against York (9-11).

Zeke Koenig finished with the clean sheet as the Vikings held a 14-4 shot advantage over the Dukes in the first half.

