District soccer glance: Dragons continue to fire in goals, shut down Lincoln Northeast

The Gretna girls soccer team continued its offensive fireworks in a 10-0 win against Lincoln Northeast in the A-2 district semifinals Tuesday at Gretna High School.

The Class A No. 2 Dragons (18-0) have posted 136 goals this season while pitching their 15th shutout.

Gretna led 4-0 after the first half and pushed its advantage to 8-0 with 20 minutes remaining. The Dragons will play No. 6 Millard North in the district final.

The Rockets finish at 4-12.

BOYS SOCCER

B-7 at Northwest: Senior Parker Janky provided the game-winning goal on assist from Najib Oritz in the 23rd minute in No. 5 Northwest's 1-0 victory against York.

Zeke Koenig finished with the clean sheet as the Vikings held a 14-4 shot advantage over the Dukes in the first half.

The Dukes end the season at 9-11.

