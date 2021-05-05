District soccer glance: Borer continues her impressive season as Norris edges Warriors in B-6 final

It was much closer this time around between Norris and Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central, but it still ended up being the same result.

Reese Borer scored her team-leading 17th goal of the season in the 11th minute to lift the No. 3 Titans to a 1-0 win in the B-6 subdistrict final Wednesday at Norris High School.

Norris defeated the Warriors 3-0 on April 24. Lincoln Lutheran made it much tougher in Round 2.

The Titans, who improved to 17-0, will play for their first state tournament berth in Saturday's district finals round.

A-4 at North Platte Gracie Haneborg scored her 30th and 31st goals of the year to lead North Platte (15-4) past Lincoln Pius X 3-0 to advance to the state tournament for the third straight season.

Brooklyn Ayres scored the other tally for the No. 8 Bulldogs, who got credited for a Thunderbolt own goal.

Pius X's season ends at 10-6.

A-7 at Kearney: Kearney (12-5) punched its ticket to the state tournament with a 3-1 victory against Lincoln High. All three goals came in the first half.

Aubrey Vancura, Harley Straka, and Delaney Junker each scored for the Bearcats.