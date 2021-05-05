District soccer glance: Borer continues her impressive season as Norris edges Warriors in B-6 final

It was much closer this time around between Norris and Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central, but it still ended up being the same result.
Reese Borer scored her team-leading 17th goal of the season in the 11th minute to lift the No. 3 Titans to a 1-0 win in the B-6 subdistrict final Wednesday at Norris High School.
Norris defeated the Warriors 3-0 on April 24. Lincoln Lutheran made it much tougher in Round 2.
The Titans, who improved to 17-0, will play for their first state tournament berth in Saturday's district finals round.
A-4 at North Platte Gracie Haneborg scored her 30th and 31st goals of the year to lead North Platte (15-4) past Lincoln Pius X 3-0 to advance to the state tournament for the third straight season.
Brooklyn Ayres scored the other tally for the No. 8 Bulldogs, who got credited for a Thunderbolt own goal.
Pius X's season ends at 10-6.
A-7 at Kearney: Kearney (12-5) punched its ticket to the state tournament with a 3-1 victory against Lincoln High. All three goals came in the first half.
Aubrey Vancura, Harley Straka, and Delaney Junker each scored for the Bearcats.
Taylor Sluka scored the lone goal off a corner kick for the Links (7-10), who upset No. 4 Papillion-La Vista on Saturday to reach the district final.