Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central's Seth Stowell dribbled through multiple defenders and fired a shot into the back of the net.

The 35th-minute goal led the Warriors to a 1-0 win against Lincoln Northwest in a B-4 subdistrict game Saturday in Lincoln.

Lutheran/RC, with just 11 available players, preserved the lead in the second half to win the team's first subdistrict game in five years.

"They fought hard and it is great to see them playing to their potential," Lutheran/RC coach Zach Kunz said. "They play with a lot of passion and a desire to win and it was great to see that translate to subdistricts."

A-3 at Beechner: Hector Xolo's 61st-minute goal led Lincoln High to a 1-0 district win vs. Fremont. Htoo Say assisted the score, and Makai Bergt made six saves for the Links.

A-7 at Seacrest: Tyson Klein scored twice in the first half to propel Lincoln Southeast to a 4-0 district win over Omaha Benson. Malachi Masten and Hayden Byarly tacked on goals in the second half.

B-3 at Waverly: Traceson Skalberg's first-half goal lifted The Platte to a 1-0 win against No. 8 Waverly. Micah Wehrbein assisted on the goal.

GIRLS SOCCER

A-6 at Lincoln Pius X: Five players each scored twice as the No. 7 Thunderbolts routed Omaha Benson, 10-0. Kate Vacek scored twice in the opening 10 minutes. Pius X's other scorers were Bree Korta, Norah Stewart, Genevieve Sovereign and Emily Krings.

B-5 at Norris: Lincoln Northwest scored three unanswered goals to come away as 3-1 winners over Crete. Autumn Veen scored twice and assisted a goal for Addie Murphy. Murphy and Arlette Cruztitla had the other two assists.