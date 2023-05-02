Kylee Kurtzer kept the Lincoln Southeast girls soccer season alive with a late penalty kick goal on Tuesday night, giving the No. 9 Knights a 2-1 win over Omaha South in a A-3 semifinal at Seacrest Field.

The penalty kick goal came with 10 minutes to go in the match. Southeast initially took a 1-0 lead before halftime with a goal from Katie Childress on an assist from Sydney Wettlaufer.

The Knights will play No. 2 Lincoln East in the district final after the Spartans defeated Lincoln North Star 5-0 earlier in the evening.

Five Spartans had a goal — Josie Spann, Madie Miles, Annie Mulder, Keely Yager and Kate Eggett. Spann had one of the five assists too.

A-2 at Seacrest: No. 3 Lincoln Southwest opened postseason play with a 3-0 win over Lincoln Northeast. Maya Stevenson and Kianna Perez each found the back of the net in the first half before Peyton Held finished the game off in the second. Charley Kort and MaKennah West each had assists.

B-5 at Norris: Kennedy Sullivan scored a hat trick and Grace Kohler dished out five assists in a 10-0 win for No. 1 Norris over Beatrice. Nicole Keetle had a goal and a pair of assists too for the Titans.

BOYS SOCCER

B-4 at Norris: No. 9 Norris and No. 10 Crete went the distance, but the Titans took a 1-0 win in penalty kicks.