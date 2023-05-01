The Lincoln East boys soccer team needed some late drama to keep its season alive on Monday.

The Spartans scored twice in the final five minutes and outlasted Millard West in penalty kicks to advance with a 3-2 win at Seacrest in a district A-1 semifinal.

Tommie Stumpff converted a penalty kick in the 76th minute before finding Diego Reyes Barbosa for the equalizer just under two minutes later.

After missing the first penalty, the Spartans came away 6-5 winners in the shootout.

No. 2 Lincoln Southwest rolled to a 6-0 win in the other semifinal over Omaha Burke behind two goals and two assists from Lane Kruse. Mabast Alawdi found the net twice and Landon Holmberg had a goal and assist.

A-2 at Omaha Westside: A second-half goal broke a tie and gave No. 9 Omaha Westside a 2-1 win over Lincoln Pius X. Joseph Patera scored the Thunderbolts' goal off an assist from Basil Fulton.

A-3 at Omaha South: Angel Anguiano scored a late goal for No. 5 Omaha South to lift the Packers to a 3-2 win over Lincoln High. Carter Eichler converted two penalty kicks for South.

A-5 at Creighton Prep: Max Matthies scored in the 14th minute to lead No. 4 Creighton Prep to a 1-0 win over Lincoln North Star. Owen Glogowski assisted the goal.

B-4 at Norris: Davis Tetrick's two goals propelled No. 9 Norris to a 3-1 win over Lincoln Lutheran/RC. Jacob Vande Griend scored the Titans' other goal. The Warriors cut the lead to 2-1 with 26 minutes left before Terick's second goal.

GIRLS SOCCER

B-4 at Norris: No. 1 Norris picked up an 11-0 win over Lincoln Northwest to advance to the subdistirct final. Ten different Titans had goal contributions, led by a goal from Kennedy Sullivan and a pair of an assists from Clare Macklin.

