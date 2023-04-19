This season the Lincoln Southwest girls soccer team has some of the best offensive firepower of any team in the state … on its bench.

But despite being down two powerful and fast attackers in Aniya Seymore and Kennadi Williams due to injuries, the Silver Hawks are still winning at a high level. And now they have a championship to show for it.

The Class A third-ranked Silver Hawks won the Heartland Conference Tournament championship with a 1-0 win against No. 2 Lincoln East on Wednesday at Seacrest Field.

In the semifinals, Southwest beat Lincoln Pius X 2-0. The tournament returned this year after not being played for a few years following the latest round of conference expansion. One of the reasons it came back is because most other sports in the conference have a tournament or championship event.

Southwest (11-2) got the winning goal from junior forward Charley Kort with 13 minutes remaining in the first half.

Seymore, who scored 12 goals last season and will play college soccer at Illinois State, hasn’t played this season because of an injury suffered near the end of the basketball season.

Williams, who also scored 12 goals last season, has an ankle injury that has kept her out for a few weeks.

How has Southwest kept winning, minus its top two scorers?

“Well, belief,” coach Thomas Nettleton said. “We’re disciplined, and we’ve got really dynamic players still. And our leadership.”

Seymore and Williams were on the bench cheering during the match, and have still been great teammates, Nettleton said.

The winning goal Wednesday came on a long shot from about 25 yards that the East goalie got in front of but couldn’t complete the save, and the ball crossed the goal line.

Kort saw she had just enough time to get off a shot before the defense got to her.

“I just decided to have a hit, and luckily it went in,” Kort said of her ninth goal of the season.

East beat Southwest 1-0 in the third week of the season to hand Southwest its first loss of the season.

“We didn’t want to come out here and lose again,” Kort said.

This time it was Southwest that gave East its first loss of the season after an 11-0 start.

In the second half, East had a couple of scoring threats, including on two free kicks, but Southwest senior goalkeeper Alexa Gobel and the Silver Hawks held on.

“Alexa is exceptional,” Nettleton said. “She was super-strong against Gretna (a 2-1 loss), and today she was one of the differences as well.”

The win felt great, Nettleton said, because East is “exceptionally talented.”

However, the Silver Hawks came away from a film review of their earlier match against East feeling as if they could win the second matchup of the season. In the first East-Southwest match, the Silver Hawks had possession 59% of the time and more shots than the Spartans.

They just needed to put one in. Kort did.

“When we looked at the film, and looked at the data, we were able to look at it and feel differently and be more objective,” Nettleton said. “We actually had a lot of the ball in that game. And we had a lot of the ball in this game as well.”