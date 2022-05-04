Crawford's goal, Schroeder's clean sheet carry Norris boys past Crete

Tate Crawford scored Norris' sole goal with 12 minutes remaining in the first half, staking the Titans to a 1-0 victory over Crete in the B-4 subdistrict final Wednesday night in Crete.

The senior scored his sixth of the season and helped avenge the Titans' 1-0 loss to the Cardinals in April.

"Our boys are rising up to the occasion," Norris coach Scott Hakel said. "Tate knows how to bury it in the back of the net, and it really helped our energy going into the second half. We stayed strong and played as a unit."

Norris goalkeeper Gabe Schroeder held the Cardinals scoreless, an impressive feat given the rainy and slick conditions. Hakel had high praise for Schroeder, calling him, "one of the best goalkeepers Norris has ever had."

"It was a very wet field and that ball was super-slick. There was a point where (Schroeder) swatted the ball out right before it crossed the line. I'm very impressed by his performance," Hakel said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0