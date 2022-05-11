Class B girls soccer: Omaha Skutt reaches state semifinals for seventh straight season

OMAHA — A Wednesday first-round match in the Class B girls state soccer tournament featured one of the most veteran teams in the tournament against a newcomer.

Omaha Skutt is in its 25th consecutive straight state tournament while Elkhorn North made it for the first time in school history.

The defending champion SkyHawks dominated from the opening kick.

Class B No. 2 Omaha Skutt rolled to a 7-1 win over No. 6 Elkhorn NorthWednesday afternoon at Morrison Stadium.

Their first goal was in the eighth minute on a header put in by freshman Presley Douglas off of an assist by Lakin Appell. One minute later, Skutt’s Elizabeth Rosenthal put in another on an assist by Caroline Daub.

Five of the SkyHawks' seven goals were scored in the first half. They ended the match with 17 shots, five saves and nine corner kicks.

Skutt (15-2) advances to the semifinal match for the seventh consecutive year. It will play the winner of Columbus Scotus-Grand Island Northwest on Saturday at noon.

