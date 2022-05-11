Class B girls soccer: Omaha Skutt, Columbus Scotus roll; Moritz dedicates big game to grandfather

OMAHA — The girls soccer programs at Omaha Skutt and Columbus Scotus are not new to this.

The Class B No. 2 SkyHawks were making their 25th straight state soccer tournament appearance Wednesday at Morrison Stadium. Later in the afternoon, the No. 4 Shamrocks played in their 25th tournament.

Both rolled to decisive wins.

Omaha Skutt dominated from opening kick, scoring five goals in the first half en route to a 7-1 win against No. 6 Elkhorn North. Then Columbus Scotus dispatched No. 10 Northwest 5-1.

Presley Douglas got Omaha Skutt (15-2) started with a goal eight minutes into the match. One minute later, Elizabeth Rosenthal made it 2-0. Two SkyHawks, Reagan Moritz and Josie Ausman, each scored two goals in the match.

The goals took on extra meaning for Moritz, whose grandfather died overnight.

“I woke up this morning and got the news,” Moritz said. “It was hard knowing I have to come out here and play a game, but the first thing I thought was I’m going to do it for him.

"It was all him. He was with me."

Skutt's Lauren VanDollen also had a goal. The SkyHawks had 17 shots, five saves and nine corner kicks.

In the other first-round match, Northwest held off Columbus Scotus (16-2) for 18 minutes. But then it was on.

Libbie Brezenski scored in the 19th minute to break the ice, followed by back-to-back goals from Lacie Hart in a two-minute span. Brezenski made it 4-0 just before halftime.

“We knew we had to pressure them fast,” Columbus Scotus coach Kristie Brezenski said. “They have a great midfield game, and they can just pass and possess the ball like crazy. We knew we had to put some goals in to take a little bit of that pressure off.”

Brezenski added in one more in the 48th minute.

“Usually when we score, it’s like ‘bang-bang-bang,'" Libbie Brezenski said. “We have such high adrenaline, and we’re like, ‘We have to get the ball back.’”

Temperatures were around 95 degrees during the match — and that's not counting the humidity and the heat radiating from the turf playing surface.

“It’s brutal,” Kristie Brezenski said. “It’s hot down there, and we knew we were going to have to play, so everybody was ready to step in. We did lose one with an ACL today and one with a hip, so that’s unfortunate going into Saturday.”

The Shamrocks will take on No. 2 Omaha Skutt in the semifinal match Saturday at noon.

