Class B girls soccer: Norris' first-half blitz holds up in win against Lincoln Lutheran/RC

  • Updated
  • 0
Lincoln Lutheran/RC vs. Norris, 5.11

Norris' Ella Klein (center) celebrates with her team after scoring the first goal of a Class B girls state soccer first-round match against Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central on Wednesday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

OMAHA — Class B No. 1 Norris has had No. 5 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central’s number this season. And it was no different Wednesday.

In their third meeting of the season, the Titans advanced past the Warriors with a 3-1 win in the first round of the girls state soccer tournament at Morrison Stadium.

All three goals came in the first half. Ella Klein found the back of the net, followed up by Grace Kohler and Sophie Talero.

Sierra Springer converted a penalty kick for Lincoln Lutheran with under a minute to play.

Norris had 16 shots, with Lincoln Lutheran/RC’s Sophie Wohlgemuth making 13 saves.

The Titans will play the winner of Omaha Duchesne and Bennington on Saturday afternoon.

Check back for updates to this story and more photos from the match.

OMAHA — 

