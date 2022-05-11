Class B girls soccer: Norris' first-half blitz holds up in win against Lincoln Lutheran/RC

OMAHA — Class B No. 1 Norris has had No. 5 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central’s number this season. And it was no different Wednesday.
In their third meeting of the season, the Titans advanced past the Warriors with a 3-1 win in the first round of the girls state soccer tournament at Morrison Stadium.
All three goals came in the first half. Ella Klein found the back of the net, followed up by Grace Kohler and Sophie Talero.
Sierra Springer converted a penalty kick for Lincoln Lutheran with under a minute to play.
Norris had 16 shots, with Lincoln Lutheran/RC’s Sophie Wohlgemuth making 13 saves.
The Titans will play the winner of Omaha Duchesne and Bennington on Saturday afternoon.
Check back for updates to this story and more photos from the match.
Photos: Norris, Lincoln Lutheran meet in Class B state girls soccer game
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central's Raegan Holle has the ball kicked away by Norris' Kennedy Sullivan in the first half of a Class B girls state soccer first-round match Wednesday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norris' Ella Klein (center) celebrates with her team after scoring the first goal of a Class B girls state soccer first-round match against Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central on Wednesday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central's Sierra Springer (5) battles for the ball against Norris' Reese Borer (3) in the first half of a Class B girls state soccer first-round match Wednesday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Norris' Karlie Wahlstrom (right) heads the ball over Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central's Synove Winge in the first half of a Class B girls state soccer first-round match Wednesday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Norris huddles up before taking on Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central in a Class B girls state soccer first-round match Wednesday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central's Hailey Chambers (left) dribbles the ball while pressured by Norris' Sophie Talero in the second half of a Class B girls state soccer first-round match Wednesday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central's Sierra Springer (left) battles Norris' Reese Borer for the ball during a Class B girls state soccer first-round match Wednesday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central's goalkeeper Sophie Wohlgemuth (center) stops a shot by Norris' Kayleigh Miller (right) in the second half of a Class B girls state soccer first-round match Wednesday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
