Class B girls soccer: Norris dominates semifinal, looks ahead to title rematch: 'We've grown'

OMAHA — It will be a state championship match rematch in Class B girls soccer this season.

Top-ranked Norris advanced to the title match with a 3-0 win against No. 7 Bennington in the semifinals Saturday at Morrison Stadium.

That sets up a meeting with No. 2 Omaha Skutt in the title game at 5:30 p.m. Monday. That’s a rematch of last year’s championship (Skutt win, 2-1).

Norris goes into Monday on a 16-match winning streak, with its only loss on the season coming against Lincoln Pius X early in the season.

Norris opened the scoring 18 minutes into the match Saturday on a goal by Payton Wilkinson, which came on Norris' first shot of the match. She headed in a corner kick sent by Grace Kohler.

Early in the second half, Norris scored again on a long shot of about 30 yards scored by Clare Macklin for a 2-0 lead.

The lead reached 3-0 when Reese Borer scored after a long free kick.

One of the Titans’ strengths is scoring on corner kicks and free kicks, and Norris got two more goals that way on Saturday.

“We really want to take advantage of set pieces,” Norris coach Arnold Talero said.

Scoring on one or two free kicks or corner kicks is especially big at the state tournament when scoring chances can be few.

“We practice (set pieces) a lot and pride ourselves,” Talero said. “The girls get the credit because they execute. They’re not afraid to put their head on the ball and they’re not afraid to go in after the ball.”

Norris held Bennington to just three shots over 80 minutes.

“We pride ourselves in defensive shape and really getting back into our defensive formation,” Talero said. “I think the girls have done an excellent job all season of doing that. And we know that on this big field we have to do that. We can’t be disorganized in the midfield. We have to get back and get set and try to defend as much as we can.”

Talero thinks Norris will be better prepared to take on Skutt in the title match this year.

“We’ve grown,” Talero said. “Being here and playing games here you get used to it and grow and you know the field. We don’t play on this big of a field. So just getting used to the environment, and even the big crowd, too.”

Prior to last season, Norris had never won a match at state soccer. Now they’re in the finals for the second year in a row.

Now Norris gets a second chance in two years to try bring a soccer championship back to Firth and the surrounding towns.

“Norris is a special place,” Talero said. “A really, really special place where everybody comes together from the surrounding communities.”

