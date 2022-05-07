Class B district soccer scores, 5/7

Soccer
DISTRICTS
All finals Saturday
Class B boys
B-1: Elkhorn at Omaha Skutt, 1
B-2: South Sioux City at Lexington, 1
B-3: Kearney Catholic at Bennington, 11
B-4: Norris at Scottsbluff, 11 MT
B-5: Crete at Waverly, 1
B-6: Columbus Scotus at Northwest, 11
B-7: Elkhorn North at Nebraska City, 1
B-8: Mount Michael at Ralston, 12:30
Class B girls
B-1: Conestoga at Omaha Skutt, 11
B-2: Hastings at Norris, 10
B-3: Omaha Roncalli at Omaha Duchesne, 11
B-4: Scottsbluff at Columbus Scotus, 11
B-5: Platteview at Northwest, 9
B-6: Blair at Bennington, 9
B-7: Elkhorn at Lincoln Lutheran/RC, 1
B-8: Elkhorn North at Omaha Mercy, 11