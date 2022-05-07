 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Class B district soccer scores, 5/7

  • 0

Soccer

DISTRICTS

All finals Saturday

Class B boys

B-1: Elkhorn at Omaha Skutt, 1

B-2: South Sioux City at Lexington, 1

B-3: Kearney Catholic at Bennington, 11

B-4: Norris at Scottsbluff, 11 MT

B-5: Crete at Waverly, 1

B-6: Columbus Scotus at Northwest, 11

B-7: Elkhorn North at Nebraska City, 1

B-8: Mount Michael at Ralston, 12:30

Class B girls

B-1: Conestoga at Omaha Skutt, 11

B-2: Hastings at Norris, 10

People are also reading…

B-3: Omaha Roncalli at Omaha Duchesne, 11

B-4: Scottsbluff at Columbus Scotus, 11

B-5: Platteview at Northwest, 9

B-6: Blair at Bennington, 9

B-7: Elkhorn at Lincoln Lutheran/RC, 1

B-8: Elkhorn North at Omaha Mercy, 11

High school soccer logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Seahawks and Buccaneers to play NFL's first regular season game in Germany

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News