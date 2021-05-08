 Skip to main content
Class B district finals scores, 5/8
agate

Soccer

CLASS B BOYS

Saturday's district finals

B-1: Crete at Omaha Skutt, 12:30 p.m.

B-2: Kearney Catholic at Lexington, noon

B-3: Platteview at Beatrice, 10:30 a.m.

B-4: Blair at Mount Michael, 11 a.m.

B-5: Scottsbluff at Bennington, 11 a.m.

B-6: Ralston at Northwest, 11:30 a.m.

B-7: Schuyler at Columbus Scotus, 11 a.m.

B-8: South Sioux City at Waverly, noon

CLASS B GIRLS

Saturday's district finals

B-1: Kearney Catholic at Omaha Skutt, 2:30 p.m.

B-2: Conestoga at Norris, 9 a.m.

B-3: Elkhorn at Omaha Duchesne, 10 a.m.

B-4: Elkhorn North at Omaha Mercy, 10 a.m.

B-5: Ralston at Columbus Scotus, 12:30 p.m.

B-6: Columbus Lakeview at Lincoln Lutheran/RC, 10 a.m.

B-7: Omaha Roncalli at Scottsbluff, 10 a.m.

B-8: Blair at Lexington, noon

High school soccer logo 2014
