Class B district finals scores, 5/8

Soccer
CLASS B BOYS
Saturday's district finals
B-1: Crete at Omaha Skutt, 12:30 p.m.
B-2: Kearney Catholic at Lexington, noon
B-3: Platteview at Beatrice, 10:30 a.m.
B-4: Blair at Mount Michael, 11 a.m.
B-5: Scottsbluff at Bennington, 11 a.m.
B-6: Ralston at Northwest, 11:30 a.m.
B-7: Schuyler at Columbus Scotus, 11 a.m.
B-8: South Sioux City at Waverly, noon
CLASS B GIRLS
Saturday's district finals
B-1: Kearney Catholic at Omaha Skutt, 2:30 p.m.
B-2: Conestoga at Norris, 9 a.m.
B-3: Elkhorn at Omaha Duchesne, 10 a.m.
B-4: Elkhorn North at Omaha Mercy, 10 a.m.
B-5: Ralston at Columbus Scotus, 12:30 p.m.