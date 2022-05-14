Class B boys soccer: Omaha Skutt rolls against Waverly in state semifinals

Prep Extra Podcast: Our picks for state champions this spring Welcome to Episode 30 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.

OMAHA — The speed and skill of the Omaha Skutt boys soccer team was on display from the start in a 4-0 win against Waverly in the Class B semifinals on Saturday.

So Skutt will have a chance to play for a third straight state title on Tuesday against the winner of Lexington-Bennington.

The Skyhawks (16-3) will take a 16-match winning streak into the state final.

It was Skutt’s largest margin of victory in the semifinals since a 5-0 win in 2012.

Skutt excelled at quickly passing the ball around the field, keeping possession of the ball and picking spots to use its speed to attack the goal.

Skutt dominated in shots 30-2, and corner kicks 5-0.

Skutt scored just 10 minutes into the first half. Tyler Phillips scored on a shot from eight yards after the Waverly goalie came out to try and make the save.

Just four minutes later, the Skyhawks struck again scored by Zach Ourada. He made a run at the goal. It looked like Waverly would stop Ourada a few times, but it never did and Ourada scored on a blast to the far corner of the goal.

Skutt already led 3-0 with six minutes left in the first half when Kyle Stopak scored in front of the goal on a header.

In the second half, Skutt made it 4-0. Samuel Schendt sent a ball into the area in front of the goal and Aiden Trumm headed it in.

Waverly finished with a 15-3 record, just one win off the school record for wins in a season. The Vikings also won the conference championship for just the third time in program history, reached state for the first time since 2010 and made the state semifinals for the first time in 21 years.

