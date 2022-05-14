Class B boys soccer: Omaha Skutt flexes in convincing win vs. Waverly as it aims for third straight title

OMAHA — It sure looks like it’s going to take an outstanding team to keep the Omaha Skutt boys soccer team from winning a third straight state championship.

The speed and skill of Skutt were on display from the start in a 4-0 win against Waverly in the Class B semifinals on Saturday.

“They’re a really good team,” Waverly coach Mike Ziola said.

So Skutt will have a chance to play for a third straight state title on Tuesday against the winner of Lexington-Bennington.

The Skyhawks (16-3) will take a 16-match winning streak into the state final.

It was Skutt’s largest margin of victory in the semifinals since a 5-0 win in 2012.

Skutt excelled at quickly passing the ball around the field, keeping possession of the ball and picking spots to use its speed to attack the goal.

Skutt dominated in shots 30-2 and corner kicks 5-0.

“(Skutt’s) ability to make accurate passes, keep the ball at their feet, and then their off-ball movement was stuff that really only I’ve seen out of three teams this year — (Skutt, Lexington and Bennington),” Ziola said.

Skutt scored just 10 minutes into the first half. Tyler Phillips scored on a shot from 8 yards after the Waverly goalkeeper came out to try and make the save.

Just four minutes later, the Skyhawks struck again on Zach Ourada's score. He made a long run at the goal from the left wing. It looked like Waverly would stop Ourada a few times, but it never did and Ourada scored on a blast to the far corner of the goal.

Skutt took a 3-0 lead with six minutes left in the first half when Kyle Stopak scored in front of the goal on a header.

In the second half, Skutt made it 4-0. Samuel Schendt sent a ball into the area in front of the goal and Aiden Trumm headed it in.

And Skutt having another great team comes after graduating 11 seniors from last year’s title team, including seven starters.

“We got kids that can score all over the field, and that was kind of the same thing from last year,” Skutt coach Justin Zabawa said.

This was one of the best seasons for Waverly soccer. Waverly finished with a 15-3 record, just one win off the school record for wins in a season. The Vikings also won the conference championship for just the third time in program history, reached state for the first time since 2010 and made the state semifinals for the first time in 21 years.

Waverly has good athletes, but not as many club soccer players as some other teams. But they worked hard and tried to learn more about the sport every day at practice, Ziola said.

“As a coach, I would take a group like that 10 out of 10 times,” he said.

