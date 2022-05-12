Class B boys soccer: Omaha Skutt beats Elkhorn North, stays alive for another state title

OMAHA — Omaha Skutt was dominant in a 3-1 win against Elkhorn North in the first round of the Class B boys state soccer tournament on Thursday.

Elkhorn North’s only shot on goal came on its lone goal, a penalty kick score by Logan Hanigan with 10 minutes left in the second half. Omaha Skutt led in shots 15-1. The Skyhawks also had nine corner kicks, and the Wolves just one.

Second-ranked Skutt is on to the state semifinals for the fourth straight season, and is still alive for a third straight state title.

Skutt opened the scoring in the 31st minute when Samuel Schendt buried a centering pass from Kyle Stopak.

Skutt extended the lead with two goals in the opening five minutes of the second half scored by William Tobaben and Dylan Toth for a 3-0 lead.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com.

