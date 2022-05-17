Class B boys soccer: It's a three-peat for Omaha Skutt, which nets late penalty kick to knock off Lexington

OMAHA — It’s a state championship three-peat for Omaha Skutt.

The second-ranked SkyHawks beat No. 3 Lexington 2-1 in the Class B boys soccer championship match Tuesday at Morrison Stadium.

That’s three straight titles for Skutt, coming over four years due to the canceled 2020 season. It’s just the second three-peat in the history of the Class B boys tournament.

It’s also a boys-girls soccer sweep for Skutt after the SkyHawk girls beat Norris in a shootout Monday.

Skutt got the game-winning goal with eight minutes left in the second half. Samuel Schendt scored on a penalty kick, drilling a shot to the left corner of the goal. The penalty kick was awarded after a tackle by a Lexington defender near the edge of the penalty box.

The call was, of course, controversial, because it potentially decided the match.

“I didn’t actually see what happened,” Skutt coach Justin Zabawa said. “But I was told that our first goal that was called off actually should have been a goal, so I guess in all reality maybe it evened out. Luckily it worked out in our favor, I guess.”

Lexington had a good scoring chance on a header with two minutes left, but Skutt goalie Morgan Finkenbinder made the save.

Skutt got its first goal in the opening 10 minutes of the match when Dylan Toth took a pass from the wing and one-touched the ball in from about 10 yards.

With 21 minutes left in the second half, Lexington tied the match 1-1. Ernesto Vargas got a centering pass from Diego Martinez, settled the ball with his chest and ripped the shot in from about 12 yards.

For the match, Skutt led in shots 12-6.

In the championship match, Skutt avenged its only loss of the season against a Class B team. Lexington beat Skutt 2-0 during the first week of the season.

Skutt (17-3) ended the season on a 17-match winning streak.

Once Skutt got to state, it looked like it would take a great team to beat the SkyHawks, and that never happened.

“They’ve gone out and they’ve done everything we wanted them to do,” Zabawa said. “Possess the ball, that’s when we felt we were at our best when we could possess the ball and make teams chase us. Once we found that group that fit into what we were doing, and then had those subs coming off the bench where we didn’t really lose a lot, that was big.”

Skutt had to replace 11 seniors from last year’s state title team. And many players over the four years have contributed to the state three-peat.

“There were a lot of guys who have played a role in this,” Zabawa said. “And the big thing is for us it’s that leadership that really brings in those young kids from the get-go and makes them feel a part of the team. And not just during the season, but in the summer and during the start of the school year. In high school soccer you only have a 2½ month season so a lot of it is about team chemistry and team culture, and that’s something these guys have really bought into.”

