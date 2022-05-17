 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class B boys soccer: It's a three-peat for Omaha Skutt, which holds off Lexington in championship

Lexington vs. Omaha Skutt, 5.17

Lexington's Jordy Enamorado (right) tries to stop Omaha Skutt's Dylan Toth during the Class B state boys soccer championship match Tuesday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.

 EILEEN T. MESLAR, Omaha World-Herald

OMAHA — It’s a state championship three-peat for Omaha Skutt.

The second-ranked Skyhawks beat No. 3 Lexington 2-1 in the Class B boys soccer championship match on Tuesday at Morrison Stadium.

That’s three straight titles for Skutt, coming over four years due to the canceled 2020 season.

It’s just the second three-peat in the history of the Class B boys tournament.

It’s also a boys-girls soccer sweep for Skutt after the SkyHawk girls beat Norris in a shootout Monday.

Skutt got the game-winning goal with eight minutes left in the second half. Samuel Schendt scored on a penalty kick, drilling a shot to the left corner of the goal. The penalty kick was awarded after a tackle by a Lexington defender.

Lexington had a good scoring chance on a header with two minutes left, but Skutt goalie Morgan Finkenbinder made the save.

Skutt got its first goal in the opening 10 minutes of the match when Dylan Toth took a pass from the wing and one-touched the ball in from about 10 yards.

With 21 minutes left in the second half, Lexington tied the match 1-1. Ernesto Vargas got a centering pass from Diego Martinez, settled the ball with his chest and ripped the shot in from about 12 yards.

Skutt led in shots 12-6.

In the championship match, Skutt avenged its only loss of the season against a Class B team. Lexington beat Skutt 2-0 during the first week of the season.

Skutt (17-3) ended the season on a 17-match winning streak.

Check back for updates to this story and more photos from the match.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

