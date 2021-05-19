Class B boys and girls soccer ratings, 5/20

That's a wrap. Brent C. Wagner has the final rankings for Class B boys and girls soccer.
CLASS B BOYS
Team (Rec.) Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (21-1); 1
2. Lexington (20-2); 2
3. Bennington (17-4); 3
4. Mount Michael (12-6); 8
5. Northwest (13-4); 5
6. Columbus Scotus (12-7); 7
7. South Sioux City (10-10); 10
8. Scottsbluff (10-6); 4
9. Plattsmouth (12-7); -
10. Beatrice (13-4); 6
Comments: Omaha Skutt beat Lexington 3-1 in a great No. 1 vs. No. 2 state championship match. Skutt won back-to-back titles with one year in between for the canceled 2020 season. Skutt’s only loss was against Class A finalist Lincoln Southwest in a shootout. Lexington reached its first state final with an 18-match winning streak. Beatrice was the surprise team, improving from two wins in 2019 to 13 this season.
CLASS B GIRLS
Team (Rec.) Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (20-1); 1
2. Norris (20-1); 3
3. Omaha Duchesne (16-4); 2
4. Lincoln Lutheran/RC (13-4); 5
5. Omaha Mercy (14-6); 4
6. Columbus Scotus (13-5); 8
7. Lexington (14-5); -
8. Blair (10-7); 6
9. Omaha Roncalli (9-8); -
10. Bennington (9-8); 9
Comments: Omaha Skutt beat Norris 2-1 in the state championship match. The Skyhawks were ranked No. 1 to start the season. Skutt’s only loss came against North Platte in a shootout, but Skutt finished the season on a 12-match winning streak. Norris wasn’t in the top 10 to start the season after winning just six matches in 2019. Norris had never won a match at state, and then it won two in one week to reach the state final. Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central also won a match at state for the first time this season, reaching the semifinals before losing against Skutt. Lexington upset Blair in the district championship to make the state tournament for the first time.