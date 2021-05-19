Class B boys and girls soccer ratings, 5/20

Comments: Omaha Skutt beat Norris 2-1 in the state championship match. The Skyhawks were ranked No. 1 to start the season. Skutt’s only loss came against North Platte in a shootout, but Skutt finished the season on a 12-match winning streak. Norris wasn’t in the top 10 to start the season after winning just six matches in 2019. Norris had never won a match at state, and then it won two in one week to reach the state final. Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central also won a match at state for the first time this season, reaching the semifinals before losing against Skutt. Lexington upset Blair in the district championship to make the state tournament for the first time.