Class A No. 6 Spartans slip past Lincoln High in tense shootout

Class A No. 6 Lincoln East celebrated two seniors on Wednesday night, but it was the Spartans' young talent that stepped up.

Sophomore Brayden Bouwens made two crucial saves and junior Brayden McPhail scored the winning shootout goal as the Spartans defeated Lincoln High 5-4 on penalty kicks after the teams failed to score a goal in regulation and overtime.

"We just needed to possess ourselves and keep our cool," Bouwens said. "I feel like we were hyped from our first two shootouts that we were able to stay composed and take the win."

After both squads stepped up and nailed their first four kicks, both goalkeepers made saves in the fifth round to continue the shootout. Bouwens made a save in the first half of the sixth round, and Lincoln High's Owen Thompson made a save, too, but was deemed to have stepped off his line too early.

McPhail scored on his second attempt to clinch the win.

"We knew we it would be a tight affair and from our point, it was more of a mental game," East coach Colin Smitsek said. "We just knew we had to be patient and not let the occasion get to us."

Lincoln East started quick with Aidan Nachi finding himself a shot on goal in the first few minutes, but Andres Moreno made the stop for the Links.