Class A No. 6 Spartans slip past Lincoln High in tense shootout

Class A No. 6 Lincoln East celebrated two seniors on Wednesday night, but it was the Spartans' young talent that stepped up.
Sophomore Brayden Bouwens made two crucial saves and junior Brayden McPhail scored the winning shootout goal as the Spartans defeated Lincoln High 5-4 on penalty kicks after the teams failed to score a goal in regulation and overtime.
"We just needed to possess ourselves and keep our cool," Bouwens said. "I feel like we were hyped from our first two shootouts that we were able to stay composed and take the win."
After both squads stepped up and nailed their first four kicks, both goalkeepers made saves in the fifth round to continue the shootout. Bouwens made a save in the first half of the sixth round, and Lincoln High's Owen Thompson made a save, too, but was deemed to have stepped off his line too early.
McPhail scored on his second attempt to clinch the win.
"We knew we it would be a tight affair and from our point, it was more of a mental game," East coach Colin Smitsek said. "We just knew we had to be patient and not let the occasion get to us."
Lincoln East started quick with Aidan Nachi finding himself a shot on goal in the first few minutes, but Andres Moreno made the stop for the Links.
Thompson took over near the end of regulation when Moreno was forced off for an injury, making a save in a one-on-one scenario to keep the game scoreless in the fading moments.
The Links created multiple goal-scoring opportunities in overtime, but Bouwens made three crucial saves to force the shootout.
Lincoln East moves to 7-2 on the season and trek to Grand Island on Friday. With just five games remaining in the regular season, the Spartans have put themselves in a position to compete for a spot in the state tournament in Omaha next month.
"Yes, it is a young group but the quality and talent is there," Smitsek said. "I back this group a lot."
Lincoln High (7-4) will take on Elkhorn on Monday.