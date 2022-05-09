Class A girls soccer: Southeast gets 'game of her life' from goalie Hogg to hold off Omaha Westside

OMAHA — A first-round state tournament matchup between two soccer programs with plenty of recent momentum delivered on the hype.

No. 3 Lincoln Southeast earned a 1-0 overtime win against No. 7 Omaha Westside in the first round of the Class A girls tournament Monday at Morrison Stadium.

In the 90th minute, Lincoln Southeast sophomore Sidney Wettlaufer scored on a corner kick.

The kick into play from junior Cadence Bonneau hit a Westside defender’s hand but the referees let the play continue and Wettlaufer took advantage.

“We talked about which team could battle to the end,” Lincoln Southeast coach Liz Kremer said. “We were so evenly matched. It kind of felt like Westside possessed more and kind of dominated more in the first half. We came out and had some more opportunities in the second half.

“That was kind of the talk in our overtime message, that we’re both 0-0 right now. We’re both fighting. It’s a mental game. It was who wanted it more. They wanted it bad. We wanted it bad. We were just able to capitalize.”

The story of regulation was Southeast’s goalkeeper Samaya Hogg. She made three fantastic saves in the first period.

Hogg, who is committed to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, made two more impressive saves in the second half, including one that she got with just her fingertips.

She finished with nine saves.

“Game of her life,” Kremer said. “Huge credit to our goalie. She had 12 saves. Ultimately, a majority of those saves were scoring opportunities that were going to be a huge, huge difference-maker.”

Hogg gets to take in her team’s corner kicks during practice, and she said they’ve improved steadily throughout the year.

“We’ve been working on them,” Hogg said. “They were a little rough at the beginning of the season. We sort of figured out how to use them to our advantage.”

Lincoln Southeast’s last trip to the state tournament was in 2019. The Knights' last time in the semifinals was during their 2012 run, where they eventually ended as runner-up.

“Now, we get back to work,” Kremer said. “Honestly, we’re just excited that our season gets to continue. We talked about how eight teams in the state of Nebraska get to do this. … It’s going to be a battle on Friday.”

The victory pushed the Knights (15-1) over the first-round hump. Since reaching the Class A final in 2012, Southeast was 0-5 in first-round matches.

Now Southeast will play the winner of Omaha Marian-Lincoln Pius X in Friday's 2:30 p.m. semifinal at Morrison Stadium.

Omaha Westside's season finished at 12-6.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0