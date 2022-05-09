Class A girls soccer: Not one, but two comebacks lead to 'amazing' Omaha Marian win

OMAHA — Temperatures cooled down a tad, but the action didn't.

With a combined five first-half goals and eight total, No. 9 Lincoln Pius X and No. 2 Omaha Marian let it fly Monday night at Morrison Stadium.

Marian, known for stout defensive play, ratcheted up its scoring to overcome two deficits en route to a 5-3 win in the first round of the Class A state girls soccer tournament.

“That was the greatest comeback of all time,” Omaha Marian coach Teresa DeGeorge said. “For my high school career, players that came together, amazing.”

Pius X jumped out to leads of 2-1 and 3-2, first on a goal by Abby Vacek in the third minute, and later on two goals by her sister Kate later in the first half.

DeGeorge said her team prepared for the Thunderbolts' speed, but it was a lack of communication on the pitch that was hurting the Crusaders in the first.

“We knew that they like to run onto the ball,” DeGeorge said. “Just having our defensive line be more disciplined, and it just came down to communication. I knew we could handle them speed-wise. We knew they were fast. That was something that we had talked about. The communication breakdown just killed us.”

With five different players who are committed to Division 1 schools, DeGeorge said she told the team at halftime they had to come back.

“I still felt like we could come back,” DeGeorge said. “I was also hard on them telling them we have to get back in this. It’s not an option to go away for the seniors today. I knew the seniors didn’t want this to be their last game.”

The Crusaders were led by senior forward Olivia Heinert, a Western Illinois commit, who scored from 20 yards and 15 yards out in the 31st minute and 46th minute, respectively. Hannah Tate scored the first goal of the night in the 25th minute when Marian trailed by two scores.

Natalie Bullock added hers in the 46th minute just mere seconds after Heinert's. DeGeorge said the back-to-back goals were “fantastic.”

“You got chills,” DeGeorge said.

Emma Prososki put in their last goal from nearly 18 yards out in the 54th minute.

They finished with 15 shots on goal with 10 corner kicks.

Omaha Marian will play Lincoln Southeast on Friday at 2 p.m. This is the second consecutive year the Crusaders have made the final.

“We’re going to have to study up on Lincoln Southeast,” DeGeorge said. “I watched them some. I know that the attacking third’s pretty good. We’re going to have to be on our best game for defense. We’re going to have to be very disciplined.”

