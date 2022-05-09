Class A girls soccer: Not one, but two comebacks lead to 'amazing' Omaha Marian vs. Pius X

CODY FREDERICK
Lincoln Journal Star
OMAHA — Temperatures cooled down a tad, but the action didn't.
With a combined five first-half goals and eight total, No. 9 Lincoln Pius X and No. 2 Omaha Marian let it fly Monday night at Morrison Stadium.
Marian, known for stout defensive play, ratcheted up its scoring to overcome two deficits en route to a 5-3 win in the first round of the Class A state girls soccer tournament.
“That was the greatest comeback of all time,” Omaha Marian coach Teresa DeGeorge said. “For my high school career, players that came together, amazing.”
Pius X jumped out to leads of 2-1 and 3-2, first on a goal by Abby Vacek in the third minute, and later on two goals by her sister Kate later in the first half.
DeGeorge said her team prepared for the Thunderbolts' speed, but it was a lack of communication on the pitch that was hurting the Crusaders in the first.
“We knew that they like to run onto the ball,” DeGeorge said. “Just having our defensive line be more disciplined, and it just came down to communication. I knew we could handle them speed-wise. We knew they were fast. That was something that we had talked about. The communication breakdown just killed us.”
With five different players who are committed to Division 1 schools, DeGeorge said she told the team at halftime they had to come back.
“I still felt like we could come back,” DeGeorge said. “I was also hard on them telling them we have to get back in this. It’s not an option to go away for the seniors today. I knew the seniors didn’t want this to be their last game.”
The Crusaders were led by senior forward Olivia Heinert, a Western Illinois commit, who scored from 20 yards and 15 yards out in the 31st minute and 46th minute, respectively. Hannah Tate scored the first goal of the night in the 25th minute when Marian trailed by two scores.
Natalie Bullock added hers in the 46th minute just mere seconds after Heinert's. DeGeorge said the back-to-back goals were “fantastic.”
“You got chills,” DeGeorge said.
Emma Prososki put in their last goal from nearly 18 yards out in the 54th minute.
They finished with 15 shots on goal with 10 corner kicks.
Omaha Marian will play Lincoln Southeast on Friday at 2 p.m. This is the second consecutive year the Crusaders have made the final.
“We’re going to have to study up on Lincoln Southeast,” DeGeorge said. “I watched them some. I know that the attacking third’s pretty good. We’re going to have to be on our best game for defense. We’re going to have to be very disciplined.”
Photos: Lincoln Southeast, Omaha Westside battle for spot in Class A girls soccer semifinals
Lincoln Southeast's Samantha Searcey (left) and Omaha Westside's Breaunna Buscher compete for the ball during the first half of a Class A girls state soccer first-round match Monday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Tayah Ryan (6) jumps up as Omaha Westside's Rebecca Nilius (left) and goalie Delani Daubman defend her during the first half of a Class A girls state soccer first-round match Monday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Elizabeth Nilius (left) runs into Lincoln Southeast's Katelyn Rutledge during the first half of a Class A girls state soccer first-round match Monday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Samaya Hogg makes a save against Omaha Westside during the second half of a Class A girls state soccer first-round match Monday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Corynne Olsen (2) kicks the ball away from Omaha Westside's Mia Tatten during the first overtime
of a Class A girls state soccer first-round match Monday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Sidney Wettlaufer (21) kicks the ball away from Omaha Westside's Mia Tatten during the first half
of a Class A girls state soccer first-round match Monday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Samaya Hogg makes a save against Omaha Westside during the second half
of a Class A girls state soccer first-round match Monday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Sidney Wettlaufer (left) tries to head the ball as Omaha Westside's Elle Hoffman kicks the ball during the second half
of a Class A girls state soccer first-round match Monday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Ruby Cunningham (left) collides with Lincoln Southeast's Elizabeth Petersen during the second half
of a Class A girls state soccer first-round match Monday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast players celebrate a Class A girls state soccer first-round overtime victory against Omaha Westside in a Class A girls state soccer first-round match Monday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast players celebrate a Class A girls state soccer first-round overtime victory against Omaha Westside on Monday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast players celebrate a Class A girls state soccer first-round overtime victory against Omaha Westside
of a Class A girls state soccer first-round match Monday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Rachel Warrick celebrates after the Knights beat Omaha Westside
in a Class A girls state soccer first-round match Monday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Sidney Wettlaufer (second from left) celebrates her goal against Omaha Westside with teammate Evan Miller (left) and Samantha Searcey as they run past Westside's Charlotte Murphy during the first overtime period
of a Class A girls state soccer first-round match Monday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Photos: City showdown as East, Southwest meet in Class A girls state soccer tournament
Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams (left) and Lincoln East's Grace Peterson compete for the ball during the first half of a Class A girls state soccer first-round match Monday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Charley Kort (left) celebrates after scoring against Lincoln East with teammate McKenna Rathbun during the first half of a Class A girls state soccer first-round match Monday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln East and Lincoln Southwest players line up before a Class A girls state soccer first-round match Monday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest players celebrate the goal by Jillian Lane (third from left) with Lincoln East's Page Monson reacting in the background during the second half of a Class A girls state soccer first-round match Monday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest players celebrate after defeating Lincoln East in a Class A girls state soccer first-round match Monday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Page Monson (left) kicks the ball away from Lincoln Southwest's Aniya Seymore during a Class A girls state soccer first-round match Monday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Charley Kort scores on a penalty kick against Lincoln East during a Class A girls state soccer first-round match Monday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Jesse Chartier (left) and Lincoln Southwest's Maya Stevenson compete for the ball during the first half of a Class A girls state soccer first-round match Monday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Jillian Lane kicks the ball against Lincoln East during the first half of a Class A girls state soccer first-round match Monday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Alexa Gobel makes a save against Lincoln East during the second half of a Class A girls state soccer first-round match Monday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Jesse Chartier (14) and Lincoln Southwest's Kianna Perez fight for the ball during the second half of a Class A girls state soccer first-round match Monday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest players celebrate the win against Lincoln East in a Class A girls state soccer first-round match Monday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Jesse Chartier (left) embraces with teammate Kayma Carpenter after losing to Lincoln Southwest in a Class A girls state soccer first-round match Monday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Aniya Seymore falls as Lincoln East's Ellie Bovaird looks on during the first half of a Class A girls state soccer first-round match Monday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln East fans cheer for the team during the second half of a Class A girls state soccer first-round match Monday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Charley Kort (center right) celebrates after making a penalty kick against Lincoln East with teammate Kennadi Williams (15) and Alex Kosmicki during the second half of a Class A girls state soccer first-round match Monday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
