Class A girls soccer: Kort scores twice — including one from deep — to lead Southwest over East in city showdown

OMAHA – An all-Lincoln matchup in the first round of the Class A girls state soccer tournament went to Lincoln Southwest in dominating fashion.

The No. 4 ranked Silver Hawks scored two goals in the second half beat No. 5 Lincoln East 3-0 on Monday at Morrison Stadium.

The Silver Hawks will play No. 1 Gretna in the semifinals on Friday at 12 p.m. Southwest last made the state semifinals in 2018.

After Southwest just squeaked by East 1-0 during a regular season match, a 3-0 result in the first round of state was a dominating performance.

“Being a rival we always wanted to win,” said Southwest sophomore Charley Kort, who scored two goals. “Knowing that it was a tough game the first time we wanted to get it the second time, too.”

Southwest scored in the 28th minute of the match, scored by Kort. It was a really long shot from about 30 yards that floated high into the far corner of the goal.

“I just knew that I had the time and space that I could shoot it, and I knew that the goalie had been further out during the game,” Kort said. “So I decided to have one and test her early.”

In the second half the Silver Hawks made it 2-0 with about 26 minutes left in the half, scored by junior Jillian Lane. She was able to move through the defense without getting the ball taken away and scored on a shot from about 15 yards.

With 18 minutes remaining in the match, Kort scored again on a penalty kick to make it 3-0.

Southwest led in shots 12-8. Southwest coach Thomas Nettleton was impressed how well the Hawks performed while playing on the hottest day of the season. The temperature was in the 90s.

“I thought our central midfield, in grueling conditions – this was basically like dropping a World Cup team into Qater and saying, ‘good luck’ without any preparation,” Nettleton said. “So I’m just super-proud of what we were able to do. These ladies are giants. They’re just so good.”

Lincoln East forward Kayma Carpenter is one of the top players in the state with 22 goals scored this season, but Southwest’s defense didn’t let her score over two goals this season.

“The Lincoln vs. Lincoln, there’s not a player that kind of surprises you,” Nettleton said. “They know each other’s tendencies, and talk to each other to make sure that the space is taken away. Don’t get me wrong, (Carpenter is) an exceptional player. She’s very, very talented. The girls in green (Southwest) just wanted it a little bit more. So they put their bodies into tackles, and they did the extra to make sure that they couldn’t have good angles. They just didn’t let them have anything.”

Southwest goalie Alexa Gobel made six saves, including a key one she swatted over the goal with about 12 minutes left.

“When (Gobel) just plays she’s next-level,” Nettleton said. “You saw it today. I never thought that a shot would be dangerous.”

Gretna 2, Elkhorn South 1: Top-ranked Gretna survived a scare to advance in the Class A girls state soccer tournament with an overtime win against No. 8 Elkhorn South in the first round Monday.

The Dragons scored the winning goal three minutes into the 20-minute overtime. London Defini scored the winner on a penalty kick after Elkhorn South had a handball penalty.

Gretna dominated in shots 20-4. Gretna scored just 10 minutes into the match when Aiden Pohlmann scored on a long shot for just her fourth goal of the season.

Elkhorn South tied the match 1-1 about 10 minutes into the second half on Addy Gleckler's penalty kick.

Defending state champion Gretna has won 40 of 41 matches over two seasons.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.