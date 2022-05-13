Class A girls soccer: 'It doesn’t even feel real' — Goalie's save in shootout takes Southeast girls past Omaha Marian, into state final

Prep Extra Podcast: Our picks for state champions this spring Welcome to Episode 30 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.

OMAHA — Lincoln Southeast goalkeeper Samaya Hogg doesn’t like when soccer matches get decided in a shootout.

Knights coach Liz Kremer doesn’t have her team practice shootouts much, unlike some coaches who rehearse it several times per week.

But it’s that unique way of deciding a winner that finds Southeast with a spot in the state championship match. Third-ranked Lincoln Southeast beat No. 2 Omaha Marian 1-0 in a shootout in the state semifinals on Friday at Morrison Stadium.

In doing so, the Knights put to an end a stretch of eight straight state tournaments without a Lincoln team making the state finals in Class A girls, which has been dominated by the Omaha area teams.

Southeast won the seven-round shootout 5-4, clinching the win when Hogg made a diving save to her left to stop an Omaha Marian shot.

Just like the match, the normal five-round shootout wasn’t enough to decide a winner, with the shootout tied 3-3. Again, both teams converted in the sixth round. Southeast made its shot in the seventh round. Marian had to make its attempt to extend the match, but Hogg stopped it.

“It doesn’t even feel real. It’s just insane,” Hogg said. “As soon as they tied it up after we missed ours I just knew that I had to make one more (save) and that was it. So I’m super excited. I can’t wait (for the championship).”

After that last save, the celebration was on, with the players rushing to celebrate while hundreds of Southeast students watching from behind the goal roared.

“To be rushing the field in that moment is pretty awesome,” Kremer said.

Southeast’s shooters in the shootout had some strong, confident kicks. Making shootout attempts for Southeast were Rachel Warrick, Tayah Ryan and Corynne Olsen. Then when the shootout went sudden-death, Kremer had to dig a little deeper in her roster, but Cadence Bonneau and Sidney Wettlaufer still drilled their shots.

Over 100 minutes of regulation and overtime Omaha Marian peppered the goal with shots during a few stretches, but Hogg kept making saves.

“I was getting dead out there,” said Hogg, who made seven saves during regulation and overtime.

With six minutes left in the second half, Omaha Marian had a great scoring chance, with the Omaha Marian player one-on-one with the goalie after a long run, but the shot went just wide of the goal.

Early in overtime, Marian had two more good scoring chances, including one shot that hit off the crossbar.

Southeast is one of the surprise teams in the state, going from 9-5 last season and losing in the first round of districts to 16-1 this season and a spot in the championship Monday. The Knights will play Gretna at 8 p.m. Monday.

“This group for me is the most special group I’ve ever been a part of,” Kremer said. “We have been put to the battle emotionally. We started off our season, one of our players (Maggie Hayes) lost her dad, so we actually were at a funeral on day one of tryouts as a whole entire program. So we have really just put our arms around each other as an entire group of girls and community at Southeast. I just feel like the girls earned it, and they deserve it.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

