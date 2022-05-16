Class A girls soccer: Gretna has record-breaking result in state championship match win against Southeast

OMAHA — For the first time in 18 years, a Class A girls soccer team made it through the entire season without losing a match.

And in doing so, top-ranked Gretna left no doubt in its final match, crushing No. 3 Lincoln Southeast 6-1 in the championship match Monday at Morrison Stadium.

Lincoln East, in 2005, was the last team to go unbeaten in Class A girls.

The six goals for Gretna are a record for a Class A girls team in the state championship match. The all-class record is eight goals by Creighton Prep in 1999.

The win also gives Gretna back-to-back state titles, with the Dragons being the first team in the class to go back-to-back since Omaha Marian in 2017.

Gretna went 21-0 this season, and has won 42 of 43 matches over two seasons.

Allison Marshall and Ava Makovicka each scored two goals.

Gretna had already scored just 2 minutes, 54 seconds into the match when Marshall scored.

The Dragons just kept going with goals from Chaley French after a free kick, and Makovicka scoring on a header after a corner kick.

After another goal by Marshall, and one from Aidan Pohlman, Gretna led 4-0 at halftime.

“We talked about putting our stamp on the game and making sure that we enforce our style of play and our energy and they did it right from the very start,” Gretna coach Chace Hutchison said. “They’re a great team. They’re one that we’re going to remember for a long time, and one that probably the state of Nebraska should remember for a long time.”

Southeast got its goal early in the second half on a long free kick by Cadence Bonneau.

Gretna got its final goal with eight minutes left in the match from Makovicka.

Southeast was one of the biggest surprises in the state this season going, going from 9-5 last season and losing in the first round of districts to 16-2 this season.

Southeast did well to put to an end a stretch of eight straight state tournaments without a Lincoln team making the state finals in Class A girls, which has been dominated by the Omaha area teams.

But Southeast couldn’t stay with the overwhelming speed, skill, great passing and depth of Gretna. The Dragons dominated in shots 22-6.

“They’re just on another level in terms of their ability to win the ball out of the air and finish and capitalize,” Southeast coach Liz Kremer said. “At one point it was three goals with five shots. When you’re making 60% it’s hard to stop any team.”

Last year Hutchison wasn’t coaching high school soccer. Instead, he was a soccer journalist, writing about high school players and coaches for the Nebraska Soccer Talk website.

Now the Gretna history teacher is the coach of one of the best teams in state history. Gretna scored 120 goals this season and allowed just six.

“I’m very blessed to have this group,” Hutchison said. “I’ve said it over and over this was not a typical first head coaching job. I came in and the standard was to maintain and not get in these girls way. Just don’t get in their way and make sure the bus shows up on time and make sure we got the uniforms and the paperwork filled out and let them go play. And they did it.”

Former Huskers now coaching

Three former college teammates with the Nebraska soccer team in 2011 are each now coaches for teams that played in the girls championship matches on Monday.

Kremer, the former Liz Sundberg, is the head coach for Lincoln Southeast. In Class B, Samantha Areman is an assistant for Norris, and Mayme Conroy is an assistant for state champion Omaha Skutt. Before the match, Areman was taking shots from 20 yards to get the Norris goalies warmed up.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

