Class A girls soccer: Gretna dominates Lincoln Southwest to return to title match

OMAHA — Defending state champion Gretna is back in the state championship match this season after beating Lincoln Southwest 3-0 on Friday in the Class A girls state semifinals.

No. 1 Gretna is 20-0 this season, and has won 41 of 42 matches over two seasons.

Gretna opened the scoring 34 minutes into the match scored by junior Ava Makovicka.

The goal came after a corner kick. Southwest couldn’t get the ball cleared out and Makovicka scored on a straight-on shot from about 12 yards for a 1-0 lead.

About nine minutes into the second half Gretna extended its lead to 2-0 when Ava Marshall beat the goalie one-on-one on a quick breakaway.

The final goal came in the final five minutes of the match scored by Julia Witt.

Gretna led in shots 20-1.

