Class A girls soccer: Gretna dominates Lincoln Southwest to return to title match

  Updated
Lincoln Southwest vs. Gretna, 5.13

Gretna's Ava Makovicka (center) is swarmed by her teammates after scoring in the first half against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A girls state semifinal match Thursday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

OMAHA — Defending state champion Gretna is back in the state championship match this season after beating Lincoln Southwest 3-0 on Friday in the Class A girls state semifinals.

No. 1 Gretna is 20-0 this season, and has won 41 of 42 matches over two seasons.

Gretna opened the scoring 34 minutes into the match scored by junior Ava Makovicka.

The goal came after a corner kick. Southwest couldn’t get the ball cleared out and Makovicka scored on a straight-on shot from about 12 yards for a 1-0 lead.

About nine minutes into the second half Gretna extended its lead to 2-0 when Ava Marshall beat the goalie one-on-one on a quick breakaway.

The final goal came in the final five minutes of the match scored by Julia Witt.

Gretna led in shots 20-1.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

