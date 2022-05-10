Class A boys soccer: The 'big motivation' that fueled Omaha Westside; Bryan reaches first semis

OMAHA — Two weeks ago, two goals in 10 minutes from Creighton Prep was all it needed to get past Omaha Westside.

On Tuesday, it was a different story in the same venue.

The No. 5 Warriors pulled off the shootout upset over the rival and No. 1 Junior Jays to advance to the Class A boys state soccer semifinals at Morrison Stadium.

“Big motivation that we knew we could play them and beat them,” Westside coach Mike Dean said afterward. “I think that was the big difference in us from two weeks ago to now was the belief. The heart and the effort and the belief I believe was the difference.”

Westside missed out on the state tournament in each of the past two seasons. They aspired of getting back to Morrison. The Warriors' win, to Dean, was about getting them back on the radars.

“Something we’ve been trying to do is get over the hump for the last two years,” Dean said. “We want to be mentioned as a top program. To be that way, you got to be able to win the big game.

“This is something that we want to expose to our program. We are a little unhappy not getting here last year to get exposed for this year to make a run. It’s just an honor to be here. It’s an honor to be in the top four.”

Westside thought it had fallen short after it missed its third kick of the shootout, but Adam Hjemvick stepped up and saved the next Prep kick. Jeremiah Hteh slotted it home after Prep missed over the crossbar.

“Once there is a save, you kind of think this is not going to go well, and then two shots later, your emotions are completely flipped upside down,” Dean said. “That is something that we work on, but you got to stay positive and keep taking the opportunities when you can."

Hteh had stepped up in Westside's previous two shootouts this season and made his kicks.

“I just had to finish it there and score,” he said. “When I scored it, I just felt like going over to the crowd. I was just so happy.”

Westside advances to Friday's 7:30 p.m. semifinals.

Omaha Bryan 3, Papillion-La Vista South 2, SO: On the day Mother’s Day is celebrated in Latin America, Bryan coach Daniel Vasquez told his group before the match to make their mothers smile Tuesday night.

They did that, as the No. 6 Bears upset No. 3 Papillion-La Vista South to advance to their first state semifinal in school history.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing, as a pair of Titan goals in the first 20 minutes put Bryan in a hole.

“It was like our birthplace in the state tournament,” Vasquez said. “Kind of like, ‘Hey if you want to play here, you better come down and play.’ And they weathered the storm.

“They came out and we adjusted. We did tactically what we needed to adjust and the boys most importantly believed. Every one of them believed and we did it. We did it.”

Cesar Hernandez-Garcia scored both Bryan goals in regulation. They were both rockets from outside the box, including the one that tied the game with five minutes to play in regulation.

The Bears will play Omaha Westside on Friday night. The two teams split their two regular-season matches.

